



The chain’s presidents, including Nandos, Starbucks and Prezzo, have drafted a draft to advise the government on plans to revitalize the hospitality sector after closures are eased this summer.

Amid growing concerns over labor shortages and supplies across the economy, ministers are helping a group of executives identify and oversee actions governments can take to facilitate post-pandemic recovery in pubs, hotels, cafes and restaurants. said it would be

The first meeting on Wednesday will include industry leaders from 22 hotel companies and trade groups including UK Hospitality, British Beer and Pub Association, Burger King and Deliveroo.

That’s because stadiums continue to be hampered by low footsteps in cities and downtowns, despite most epidemic restrictions easing, shipping disruptions, shortages of available manpower and rising costs.

Co-chaired by Business Minister Paul Scully and Karen Jones, Hotel Entrepreneur and President of Prezzo, the Government will help the Commission devise sensible solutions using its expertise in the field. said it would be

Scully said the hospitality industry has shown incredible creativity and resourcefulness through the pandemic and has shifted to new ways of doing business, such as al fresco dining and takeaway pints, to keep them safe, meet changing consumer demands and protect livelihoods, Scully said.

With the launch of this committee, we were taking the next step in our journey to better recover from the pandemic by disclosing the experts who will lead the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector. A true Avengers assemble moment for the industry.

Ministers are under increasing pressure to recruit workers and support businesses as they struggle to tackle supply chain challenges. Earlier this summer, Nandos became one of the most notorious casualties to a nationwide truck driver shortage after closing some restaurants, and Prezzo raised staff wages in response to the labor shortage.

Business leaders have called for expanded post-Brexit visas for migrant workers to help businesses fill the hiring gap after large numbers of EU employees left the UK during the pandemic. Faced with fuel shortages and panic, ministers succumbed to pressures on plans to issue temporary visas to foreign truck drivers and workers in the food industry.

The government says it has a hospitality strategy to support the reopening, recovery and resilience of the post-pandemic sector, including extending the availability of al fresco dining and takeaway pints in the UK until July next year. It will also benefit businesses with skills and training, apprenticeships and other qualifications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/29/nandos-and-deliveroo-chiefs-join-hospitality-council-to-help-crisis-hit-uk-sector

