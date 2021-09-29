U.S. House Passes Bill to End Crack Sentencing Disparities





File photo: The United States Capitol, Washington, US REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept.28 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Tuesday to end the sentencing disparities between crack and powder for good, a policy that led to the disproportionate incarceration of African Americans.

In a bipartisan vote of 361-66, the House approved the EQUAL law, short for eliminating unjust quantifiable application of the law.

The bill will now make its way to the Senate, where criminal justice advocates believe it has a chance of passing. The Ministry of Justice has also already approved the bill.

The disparities between crack and powdered cocaine can be traced back to the drug war policies of the 1980s.

In 1986, Congress passed a law establishing mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking offenses, which dealt with the offenses of crack and cocaine powder using a ratio of 100 to 1. According to this formula, a person convicted of selling 5 grams of crack was treated the same as someone selling 500 grams of powdered cocaine.

The 100 to 1 ratio was then reduced in 2010 under the Fair Sentencing Act to 18 to 1.

In 2018, under President Donald Trump’s administration, Congress passed the First Step Act, which aimed to help more crack offenders take advantage of the less strict ratio and retroactively apply sentence reductions.

Earlier this year, however, the Supreme Court ruled that low-dose crack offenders cannot retroactively seek a reduced sentence. Read more

Data from the US Sentencing Commission showed that 87.5% of those serving federal prison sentences for drug trafficking offenses primarily involving crack were black. An investigation by Ashbury Park Press and USA Today found that black users and traffickers were arrested more frequently and sentenced to harsher prison terms than whites accused of drug-related offenses.

If EQUAL becomes law, it would permanently and completely eliminate the disparity between crack and cocaine, and it would apply retroactively to those who have already been convicted, allowing people to take advantage of the new law.

“Thirty-five years of the most discriminatory policy in federal law is enough,” said FAMM President Kevin Ring, whose organization opposes mandatory minimum sentences.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

