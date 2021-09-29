



Analysis shows that millions of gas boilers in UK homes produce twice as much climate heating carbon emissions as gas-fired power plants in all countries combined.

The findings highlighted the urgent need for strong government policies to rapidly introduce low-carbon heating such as heat pumps, the researchers said.

The data also shows that domestic gas boilers produce a total of eight times more nitrogen dioxide than power plants. NO2 is an air pollutant associated with tens of thousands of premature deaths annually in the UK.

Ministers have committed to unveil their heat and building strategies before the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. Governments are also grappling with soaring gas prices, driven by rapid growth in post-pandemic demand worldwide.

Heat pumps run on electricity and are efficient, but they are much more expensive to install than gas boilers. The CBI says the installation of new gas boilers must be banned from 2025 or the UK’s net zero climate target will collapse.

A second analysis shows that high gas prices mean that energy costs for people living in poorly insulated homes increase by up to 246 people per year. The UK has the oldest housing stock in Western Europe, but the rate of home insulation installations plummeted 95% between 2012 and 2019. Recently, the government’s energy-efficiency plan collapsed after six months, and the National Audit Office blamed ministers for the failed policy.

Neil Jones of the climate charity Possible, who wrote an analysis of gas boilers with the social enterprise Scene, said: Cleaning the heat pump suddenly became the focus.

The time has come for governments to finally give us all the tools we need to modernize our homes and ensure a safer and cleaner future.

The UK lags behind most European countries in terms of heat pump installations.

A possible analysis used government data to estimate air pollution and CO2 emissions from household gas boilers and power plants in the UK. They found that a boiler used in a city the size of Leeds pumped the same amount of CO2 as one gas power plant. Home energy use accounts for about 15% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK.

Jess Ralston of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), a nonprofit think tank, said: The dangers of gas boilers are becoming increasingly clear. The upcoming heat and building strategy presents the perfect opportunity to solidify a bolder, healthier, cheaper and greener future for the British.

A second analysis by the ECIU shows that a house with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) in Band D, the average rating for England and Wales, will now pay an extra $107 per year, at a higher price. The house is in band C. For a house in a house with an EPC rating of F, the increase is 246 times per year.

However, the situation would have been much worse without energy efficiency measures installed in recent years, and the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group estimates the bill would have been up to $500 higher per year.

Insulate Britain, a protest group calling for the government to submit a legally binding national plan to fully fund low-carbon renovations for all homes in the UK by 2030, has in recent weeks called for highways, A-roads and repeatedly blocked the port of Dover.

