



Research shows that almost all grapes and oranges contain pesticide cocktails that select the most polluted fruits and vegetables in our shopping carts.

Every year, the government inspects food samples for chemicals to see if traces can be found in British food.

Official figures analyzed by the Pesticide Action Network (PAN) show that 122 different pesticides were found in the 12 most contaminated products, which charities call Dirty Dozen. Many of these are harmful to human health. 61% are classified as high-risk pesticides (HHPs), a concept used by the United Nations to identify substances most harmful to human health or the environment.

The pesticide list includes 47 cholinesterase inhibitors that are associated with cancer, 15 reproductive or developmental toxins that can adversely affect sexual function and fertility, and 17 cholinesterase inhibitors that can damage the respiratory tract and cause confusion, headaches and weakness. A quarter of the pesticides found are suspected to be endocrine-disrupting substances that can interfere with the hormonal system and cause a variety of health problems, including birth defects and developmental disorders.

Every fruit or vegetable on the list contains more than one pesticide, and some contain up to 25. Although levels of individual pesticides are within legal limits, activists are concerned that a combination of several chemicals could be particularly harmful to people’s health.

chart

Nick Mole of PAN UK said: These figures highlight the different chemicals we are exposed to every day through our diets. Although safety limits continue to be set for one pesticide at a time, there is growing evidence that the chemicals may combine to make them more toxic, a phenomenon known as the cocktail effect.

There are also spaces in the data. This year, the government decided to test only three of the 12 types of fruits and vegetables from last year’s list of 12 dirty species compiled by PAN. Strawberries, lemons, and prepackaged salads, which took first place on the previous list, have not been tested, so there’s no way to know if the amount of pesticides on these products has been reduced.

A spokesperson for PAN said there was no real way to avoid pesticide consumption other than campaigns to reduce pesticide use.

The best way people avoid pesticides is to buy organic products. Of course, she said, posting Dirty Ships is to help consumers prioritize which produce they should avoid, as almost everyone in the UK can’t financially afford or access a fully organic diet.

On the cleaning side, some residue on the skin of the product must be removed (a disinfectant often used to prevent spoilage during storage and transportation). However, many modern pesticides are systemic pesticides that are absorbed by plants and distribute throughout tissues, reaching fruits or flowers. As a result, pesticide residues are often contained in the produce itself and are not removed by washing the surface.

Also, consumers are encouraged to buy in the UK as well as EU countries, as the EU has the most protective pesticide regime in the world and is far more likely to ban pesticides due to concerns about the harm it causes. The UK system reflects the current EU system.

There are also environmental impacts. Half of the top 12 pesticides found are groundwater contaminants, remaining in water bodies, potentially affecting aquatic biodiversity or drinking water quality. The list includes the neonicotinoid acetamiprid, which is thought to be less toxic to pollinators than other neonicotinoids, but may still pose a potential threat to bee health, PAN says.

Mole added: Consumers assume that their food has been rigorously tested and that any items available for sale in the UK should be safe. Unfortunately, this is not necessarily the case. In fact, we have very limited understanding of the long-term effects of consuming small doses of dozens of different pesticides on a daily basis on human health.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “All food sold in the UK must comply with strict regulations on pesticide residues to ensure that it is safe to eat.” This is done through a comprehensive residue monitoring program overseen by an independent professional body and by 2020 over 97% of the samples tested were compliant.

However, we continue to encourage a shift away from chemical pest control, and we recently discussed a national action plan aimed at minimizing the impact of pesticides and increasing the use of safer alternatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/29/cocktail-pesticides-almost-all-oranges-grapes-uk-study

