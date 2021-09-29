UK plans to force investors to sell Chinese-owned nuclear stake





A minority stake in a new £20 billion nuclear power plant on the UK’s east coast will either be sold to institutional investors or listed on the stock market under the UK government’s plan to oust China’s CGN from the project.

The government is approaching a deal that would force state-owned CGN to give up a 20% stake in Suffolk’s proposed Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

Under the plan, the government will hold the stake until it is sold to institutional investors, people briefed on the situation said. Another way to float shares in the stock market through an initial public offering (IPO) is also being considered, the official said.

The Financial Times reported in July that British ministers were exploring ways to eliminate CGN from future nuclear projects in the UK, including the Sizewell plant, as relations between London and Beijing cooled.

CGN’s involvement in the UK’s civilian nuclear program has come under scrutiny after the government banned Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from its 5G mobile phone network last year.

A shift in the mood at the top of the government means that ministers are now expected to thwart CGN’s plans to build a nuclear power plant in Bradwell, Essex.

Under a government contract dating back to 2015, CGN will pay 20% of the development cost of the Sizewell plant and offer the option to engage in construction once the investment decision is finalized.

EDF, a French energy group that owns the remaining 80% stake in Sizewell, hopes to use a funding model called “regulatory asset-based” to build its 3.2 gigawatt power plant.

This model means that homes start contributing to the cost of power plants through energy bills long before they generate electricity.

The division confirmed that discussions on the stakes in EDF and CGN are ongoing and that a bill to allow the use of a regulated asset-based financing model will be submitted to the National Assembly next month.

CGN stated that it is “currently a shareholder of Sizewell C until the final investment decision by the government.” “Negotiations are ongoing and no final decision has been made.” EDF and CGN declined to comment.

CGN is funding a third of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant under construction in Somerset.

The project is led by EDF, and both Hinkley and Sizewell will use French-German European pressurized reactor technology.

CGN’s Taishan nuclear power plant in southern China was the first in the world to operate using EPR technology and more than 100 company engineers are associated with Hinkley.

The UK’s private nuclear program, which has been delayed for years, has come under the spotlight after a recent surge in wholesale gas prices that has raised questions about the UK’s future energy security.

Ministers hope that US nuclear company Westinghouse will work with construction group Bechtel to push ahead with plans for a nuclear power plant at Wylfa in Anglesey, on a site abandoned by former owners Hitachi.

The UK government has pledged £215 million to develop a small modular nuclear reactor in the UK.

A consortium led by Rolls-Royce has been raising funds to enter the design for regulatory evaluation.

In recent years, relations between London and Beijing have become more strained over China’s crackdown on dissidents in Hong Kong.

This has led to a new assessment of China’s involvement in the UK as a result of increased sensitivity to investments in critical infrastructure.

The U.S. put it on a 2019 export blacklist, alleging that CGN stole U.S. technology for military purposes.

