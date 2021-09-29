Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam: how the United States resettled its war allies





With Afghanistan’s rapid fall to the Taliban, US authorities rushed to evacuate US personnel as well as tens of thousands of Afghans eligible for special visas granted to allies working for US missions. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). But most of those eligible still remain in the country, threatened with reprisals. Previous attempts by the United States to resettle its wartime allies, including hundreds of thousands after the Vietnam War, highlight some of the challenges.

How many Afghans are resettled?

Afghans who have actively assisted U.S. and NATO missions are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), which grant beneficiaries immediate permanent residence in the United States. The exact number of SIV candidates included in the August airlift is still unclear, but Joe Biden’s administration estimates the operation included some 23,000 Afghans at risk, out of more than 120,000 evacuated to the total. With around seventy thousand Afghans still in the queue for SIV approval, the administration says it’s likely a majority of applicants have been left behind. The number still eligible to apply is even greater; some independent estimates put it at over 100,000 additional Afghans.

Prior to the 2021 withdrawal, the United States had granted SIVs to approximately seventy-six thousand Afghans [PDF] over a decade. The August airlift also included tens of thousands of Afghans considered to be refugees, a separate legal category.

What is the goal of the SIV program?

Congress adopted an initial SIV program for Afghan and Iraqi interpreters in 2006, and in 2009 a broader program for all Afghans employed by the US government or NATO since 2001. The goal was to protect allies from United States and their families against retaliation, as well as to urge cooperation with United States counterinsurgency efforts.

The programs have been criticized for their administrative burden and long delays; in recent years, processing times have reached almost two years. Some advocacy groups say this has led to the deaths of hundreds of Afghans in the meantime, which could make it more difficult for the United States to recruit allies in the future.

Evacuees from Afghanistan wait at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, in August 2021. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

Prior to the withdrawal, Congress approved eight thousand additional SIV locations and reduced some of the program requirements to speed up approvals. The Biden administration has increased resources for visa processing, but refugee advocates say more could be done to streamline the process. Meanwhile, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have launched an initiative to raise funds and advocate for the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

What is the situation of the Iraqis?

A similar set of SIV programs for the Iraqis has resettled over 23,000 allies in the United States. But new applications mostly ended in 2014, and there still remains a backlog of over fifty thousand applicants, exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s 2017 visa ban on entrants from a number of countries to Muslim majority, including Iraq. (Biden has since rescinded that order.) Those who remain, especially at-risk minorities such as the Yazidis, see the problems with the Afghan SIV program as a bad omen for their chances.

How does this compare with the treatment of former allies in wartime?

The United States has flown rapid airlifts on several other occasions. In 1996, Operation Pacific Haven drove nearly 7,000 Kurds allied to the United States from Iraq, where they were under imminent threat of retaliation from President Saddam Hussein. In 1999, some 20,000 Kosovar Albanians, threatened by Serbian forces, were also evacuated. In both cases, allies were brought to American soil while their papers were being processed; the Kurds were brought to Guam and the Kosovars to Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Another major example is the end of the Vietnam War. The fall of Saigon in 1975 to Communist North Vietnamese forces led to a precipitous US withdrawal that included some 130,000 South Vietnamese who had contributed to the war effort. This initial evacuation was largely informal, with President Gerald Ford using executive power to admit large numbers of Vietnamese before their individual claims were processed. Millions of Vietnamese fled over the next decade, and over a million were eventually granted American refugee status.

A related case involved the Hmong people, an ethnic minority who suffered heavy casualties fighting alongside the CIA in their so-called secret war in Laos. They faced brutal reprisals after the Communist takeover. In a scene echoed by the withdrawal from Kabul in 2021, tens of thousands of Hmong fighters and their families stormed a US-controlled airfield in May 1975 in the hope of fleeing; the United States evacuated less than three thousand. Many Hmong fled the country on their own, and over 100,000 were later accepted into the United States as refugees.

