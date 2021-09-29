UK accused of ignoring the plight of green activists in Afghanistan | Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Offices





The British government has been accused of ignoring the plight of three Afghan environmentalists who worked with British officials to mitigate the damage that climate change is doing to the country before the Taliban came to power.

Activists who face a definite threat to their lives do not know the fate of one of their comrades detained by the Taliban.

The three were hired through Oxford Policy Management, an international development consulting firm, to carry out the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Office on Climate Change. They are hiding now.

Repeated letters and emails to the FCDO along with applications for the Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy Plan (Arap) have not been responded to.

Muhammad, one of the climate activists, spoke with the Guardian at his hideout in Kabul and said he was afraid of the Taliban approaching.

Sometimes I think it will all be over if I surrender to the Taliban so they can kill me, he said. It’s hard to explain to my young son why I can’t take him to the park. We begged the British government to rescue us, but so far our pleas have been ignored.

Greta Thunberg tweeted an appeal to Friday for Future’s environmental activists to help them escape from Afghanistan.

Abdul Kahar Balki of the Taliban Cultural Council, in an interview with Newsweek, pledged to work with the global community to combat issues like climate change. However, Muhammad said he does not believe the Taliban are working to address the climate emergency.

So far, the Taliban have not appointed an environment minister. They believe that the climate crisis is all arranged by Allah, and they say that no human intervention should be allowed.

The Taliban had previously issued green statements such as urging people to go out and plant trees to beautify the planet in 2017, but the group has also made illegal logging, planting landmines in pomegranate orchards, and imposing taxes on opium poppy farmers. I am also involved in what I do.

Afghanistan accounts for only 0.03% of global emissions, but is severely impacted by climate change.

The economy is heavily dependent on agriculture, with up to 85% of Afghans working in agriculture, growing crops such as wheat, potatoes and various fruits. The country has been severely affected by drought, flash floods and deforestation. Opium poppy is preferred by some farmers because it is drought tolerant and produces a stable income.

Afghanistan has many minerals that can help combat climate change. Along with copper, iron, gold and cobalt, we have lithium and other technologies that use renewable energy to make batteries for electric vehicles. However, extracting these minerals is a difficult task and is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Environmentalists say that over time the risk of the Taliban finding hiding places increases.

The Taliban are too cruel, Muhammad said. They lie to the press that they have changed for the better. They are much more brutal than before. Before the Taliban took over Kabul, one of his colleagues was contacted. He said: We have a list of all our colleagues who worked with pagans. We will find you and we will find you. Then he started naming our colleagues.

In a September 1 letter to then Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, the Oxford policy official wrote that three climate change activists who had worked with the FCDO were already under imminent threat to their lives on several occasions. No response so far.

“British evacuation operations have helped keep more than 15,000 people safe, including British nationals, Afghan interpreters and other vulnerable people,” a Interior Ministry spokesperson said. “The Afghan resettlement plan protects those identified at risk and in need This is one of the UK’s most ambitious resettlement initiatives and will welcome 5,000 Afghans in its first year and 20,000 Afghans over the next few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/29/uk-accused-of-ignoring-plight-of-green-activists-in-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos