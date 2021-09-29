PRECIOUS – Gold soars, under pressure from betting on US rate hike





* Gold is expected to hover around $ 1,500 / oz by the end of 2022 – analyst

* Dollar peaks since November 4, 2020 (Price update, add chart)

September 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as a slight drop in US bond yields supported rising expectations of faster-than-expected increases in US interest rates, which also pushed the dollar to a high for several months.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $ 1,739.36 an ounce at 0746 GMT, recovering from a one-month low hit on Tuesday.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $ 1,741.00.

There are very few bullish arguments for gold right now, OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said.

We see gold at around $ 1,500 by the end of 2022, particularly with tapering having run out of price by then and the Fed looking to start raising interest rates.

The dollar index hit its highest in nearly 11 months.

Although benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields eased slightly, they remained above 1.5%, a level last seen in June.

Higher yields increase the opportunity costs of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said on Tuesday that high inflation may require more aggressive measures from the central bank, including two interest rate hikes in 2022.

In testimony to Congress, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US economy is far from peaking in jobs, one of central banks’ demands to raise interest rates.

After breaking through the support at $ 1,740, gold could test $ 1,700 this week if the price decline continues, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA, in a note, adding that some risk hedging was supporting bullion that day.

Sentiment indicators, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 990.03 tonnes on Tuesday from the previous day.

Silver fell 0.8% to $ 22.26 an ounce.

Platinum was flat at $ 967.38, while palladium gained 1.5% to $ 1,903.90.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Barbara Lewis

