The first national space strategy outlines plans to make Britain a ‘world-class space nation’.





The government has published the first National Space Strategy, which sets out the ambitions for Britain in space and incorporates civil defense policies for the first time.

The National Space Strategy is designed to help the UK’s multi-billion-pound space industry grow, stimulate private investment and capitalize on UK strengths such as satellite manufacturing. Unlock private finance to encourage innovation in UK space companies. It will also help put the UK at the forefront of space research, either by supporting the launch of the first UK spaceport satellite, scheduled for 2022, or by leading international space missions that help solve global problems like climate change.

The government said the space sector is worth more than $16 billion a year to the UK economy and plays a “background role” in everything from connecting people with friends and family to monitoring the climate to helping farmers manage their crops.

For the first time, the National Space Strategy, which unifies the British government’s civil and defense space activities, will help ensure an integrated approach to combating hostile forces, as well as the UK’s interest in combating emerging international threats such as cyberattacks and interceptor missiles. It will help to protect both at home and abroad.

Under this strategy, the UK’s first defense space portfolio will be delivered. As part of this, the government will invest an additional 1.4 billion in the development of more than 5 billion new features already promised to improve the military’s satellite communications. The government said this will “help the UK keep pace with its rivals and adversaries as space becomes increasingly crowded, crowded and competitive.”

This strategy provides a way for the UK to become a global leader in high-growth sectors such as satellite broadband operations. It will build on government investment in the OneWeb broadband satellite network last year while focusing on new and emerging markets such as in-orbit services and space junk removal.

There are four cross-pillars in the national space strategy where governments take bold steps to achieve their goals. Realizing growth in the UK space sector Working internationally with partners and allies Grow the UK into a science and technology powerhouse Develop resilient space capabilities and services

Science and Innovation Minister George Freeman said: “As we enter an exciting new space age, whether the UK is launching its first satellite from British soil or not, we will be at the forefront of this industry in our role as a scientific superpower. I have bold ambitions to do it. , or lead major international space missions that help combat climate change.

“Today’s National Space Strategy sets out our vision to enable a thriving space sector to take a long-term leap forward. It puts Rocket Booster under the UK’s most innovative space business, freeing up private capital and allowing us to leverage our unique space expertise.

“Above all, by integrating our commercial and military space activities, we will use space to protect Britain abroad and on domestic territories, making the UK one of the most attractive and innovative space economies in the world.”

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, “The ability to operate in space is essential not only to the success of our military, but also to sustaining civilian, commercial and economic activity. We launched the UK Space Command this year for this very purpose.

“Working with academia and industry partners allows us to stay at the forefront of pioneering technology, conducting the research and development necessary to stay ahead of our adversaries.

“The new National Space Strategy builds on our commitment to spend more than $6 billion over the next 10 years to strengthen our space capabilities and support critical skills and expertise while strengthening UK security at home and abroad.”

The UK space sector currently employs more than 45,000 people in highly skilled jobs. A national space strategy will build on these strengths to help companies seize future opportunities. The global space economy is expected to grow from 270 billion in 2019 to 490 billion in 2030.

View the full national space strategy here

