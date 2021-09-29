Wildlife Trusts Raise $25 Million for Project to Help Britain Restore Nature | parks and green spaces





Pencnwc Mawr Wood in Pembrokeshire is a rare remnant of the Welsh temperate rainforest, home to lush hardwoods that breed hazel dormitories, barbastelle bats and butterflies.

Once reduced over the years as it stretched out into deep river valleys along the western highlands, now the future of Pencnwc Mawr Wood is secured in a project to restore habitat from chalk grasslands to peatlands.

The UK is one of the most depleted countries in the world, where once common creatures such as hedgehogs, red squirrels and sparrows are now in serious danger of extinction and the overall abundance of wildlife has declined significantly. Wildlife Trusts said it has decided to reverse this trend, announcing that it has raised $25 million a year for its nature projects. The Wildlife Charity Network said it had raised funds 12 months after it began raising $30 million as part of its vision to help restore nature on 30% of UK land and sea by 2030.

Planting party for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust Great Fen projects. Photo: Alistair Grant

Wildlife Trusts warn of a lack of government commitment to protecting 30% of the land for nature. This is because it includes national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty. A land that truly protects nature. They say only areas that are protected and well maintained for the sake of nature should be included in the total and are calling for new wilderness designations in the UK to protect lands devoted to natural restoration.

Wildlife Trusts chief executive Craig Bennett said it is fantastic that the public wants to support work to reverse wildlife decline and address the climate emergency.

But this is only the first step towards fixing the broken natural world by 2030, he added.

Red squirrel in blossoming heather, Inshriach Forest, Scotland. PHOTOGRAPH BY Peter Cairns/2020VISION

He warned that parts of the government’s agenda, such as weakening habitat regulations that protect wildlife and planning rules, would undermine work for nature.

“Governments need to invest a lot more in nature and we know it will cost more than $1 billion a year to create and restore wild areas,” he said.

The Trusts are working on 35 projects as part of their 30 x 30 program, from the Surrey Wildlife Trust’s purchase of the chalk grasslands of Pewley Down Fields to increasing the size of rare temperate forests at Pencnwc Mawr Wood at the South Wildlife Trust. and West Wales.

Pewley Downfield, Surrey

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire (BCN) Wildlife Trust plan to purchase land to participate in the Great Fen project and expand field-scale wet farming experiments to protect carbon-storing peat. Meanwhile, Somerset Wildlife is helping to re-moisten drained peat soil to store carbon and allow nature to take over former dairy farms, while the Dorset Wildlife Trust is leading the UK’s first large-scale community regeneration project on former farmland.

Liz Bonnin, president, broadcaster and biologist of Wildlife Trusts, said it’s an astonishing amount to raise in such a short time.

Together we can bring nature back and do it on the scale needed to address our biodiversity and climate crisis. Time to roll up your sleeves and get the job done!, she said.

Almost all nature reserves are free to enter and other areas of the site are open to the public. Go to wildtrust.org and plan your visit. Wildlife Trusts Nature Recovery has an online map.

