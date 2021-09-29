MSP urges the UK government to maintain a universal credit charge.





MSP has voted to keep the £20 increase on universal credit, which will be removed from next week.

The SNP, Labor, Greens and Liberal Democrats supported the Scottish government’s move to “reverse” the cuts and denounce the UK government as a “ruthless approach to welfare”.

The Scottish Conservative Party voted against the bill.

The £20 per week recharge was established in March 2020 to help families struggling with declining incomes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was extended for another 6 months in March 2021, but is currently set to end on October 6th.

Various anti-poverty activists and trans-party politicians have urged the UK government to keep it that way.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimates that 500,000 people in the UK, including 200,000 children, will be driven into poverty.

The Scottish government estimates that 60,000 Scots, including 20,000 children, will be driven into poverty.

Social Attorney General Shona Robison said in a discussion on Tuesday afternoon. Rising energy and food prices.

“This cut will complicate these issues and hit millions of households.”

However, the Scottish Conservatives said the rise has always meant temporary support during the worst of the pandemic.

Social Justice spokeswoman Miles Briggs said: “Now that restrictions are lifted and the economy opens up, we need to see if there is a different focus.

“The focus should be on job-led recovery in Scotland and the UK as a whole. That’s why the UK government has announced a comprehensive £30 billion plan for jobs that will help get people back to work.”

The report says the UK government is considering lowering the taper rate on universal credit in next month’s budget to mitigate the impact of the cuts.

This will keep the payout slightly higher when the beneficiary starts to earn above a set threshold.

