Unveiling plans to unleash the power of gene editing





As part of the government’s response to the gene-editing consultations announced today (29 September) by Environment Minister George Eustice, a new initiative to unleash the power of gene-editing to help farmers grow more resistant, nutritious and productive crops has been announced.

The response suggests ways to enable the use of gene-editing technologies that could help better protect the environment.

Gene editing is a tool that makes plant breeding more accurate and efficient, helping farmers and reducing their impact on the environment by breeding crops that are more nutritious, more resistant to pests and diseases, more productive and more beneficial to the environment.

Research could lead to a virus-resistant beet cultivar that could cause serious yield losses and costs to farmers unless pesticides are used. Such new varieties will help increase farmers’ productivity and, among other things, reduce the need for chemical pesticides to protect bees and other pollinating insects.

Gene editing differs from genetic modification because it does not introduce DNA from another species, but creates a new variety similar to what can be produced more slowly by natural breeding processes. However, it is currently regulated in the same way as genetic modification. modified organism.

Leaving the EU would allow the UK to set its own rules, opening up opportunities for a more scientific and balanced approach to regulating genetic technology. As a first step, the government will change the rules around gene editing to reduce bureaucracy and make research and development easier.

The focus will be on plants produced by genetic techniques where the genetic change may have occurred naturally or as a result of traditional breeding methods.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

Gene editing has the ability to utilize the genetic resources provided by nature. It is a tool that can help address some of the biggest challenges we face in relation to food security, climate change and biodiversity loss.

Outside the EU, we can promote innovation that helps grow plants that are more resistant to climate change and more resilient. We will work closely with agricultural and environmental groups to ensure that the right rules are applied.

Defra’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Gideon Henderson, said:

Gene editing technology provides a more precise way to introduce targeted genetic changes. That is, they apply the same types of changes to plants and animals that occur more slowly, either naturally or through traditional breeding.

These tools allow us to harness the abundance of natural variation to create better crops by accelerating a process that humans have been following through reproduction for hundreds of years.

There are exciting opportunities to improve the environment, and may even produce new varieties that are healthier and more tolerant of climate change.

Scientists must continue to notify Defra of all research attempts. The planned changes will ease the burden of research and development associated with plants using techniques such as gene editing to align plants with plants developed using traditional breeding methods.

The next step would be to review the regulatory definitions of genetically modified organisms to exclude organisms produced by gene editing and other genetic techniques that could be developed by traditional breeding. If gene editing introduces DNA from another species into an organism, GMO regulations will continue to apply.

The government will consider appropriate measures to ensure that gene-editing products can be released safely and responsibly. In the longer term, we will review the UK’s approach to GMO regulation more broadly.

We are committed to the highest standards of environmental and food safety in the UK. Our strong food safety standards will not be undermined. Genetically edited foods are only allowed to be sold if they are judged not to pose a health hazard, not to mislead consumers, and to be no less nutritious than genetically modified foods.

Governments will continue to work with agricultural and environmental groups to develop the right rules and ensure strong controls are in place to support healthier food production while maintaining the highest standards of food safety and environmental protection.

Professor Robin May, Senior Scientific Adviser at the Food Standards Agency, said:

Changing the way genetic technology is regulated to ensure that systems are as up-to-date as possible and that new technologies and scientific discoveries are properly accounted for has significant benefits.

We support giving consumers choice and recognize the potential benefits that GE plants and animals can bring to the food system.

We are working closely with Defra and a variety of other partners to ensure that potential changes to genetic technology regulation maintain the high food standards that UK consumers currently enjoy.

Samantha Brooke, CEO of the British Association of Plant Breeders, said:

Changing the way new agricultural breeding technologies are regulated by excluding gene editing from the scope of GMO rules will encourage research and innovation to develop healthier and nutritious foods and make agricultural systems more sustainable and resilient in the face of climate change. You can make it. .

Gene editing involves making desired changes in a plant or animal that can occur naturally or through traditional breeding, but is faster and more accurate. For example, using conventional breeding to improve nutritional quality or disease resistance to develop an improved crop variety can take up to 15 years, but gene editing can help reduce that period significantly.

Without the contribution of plant breeding over the past 20 years, farmers would have produced 20% less food in this country. This expansion would have affected vulnerable ecosystems and generated an additional 300 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Current regulations on plant breeding and seeds support safer and more sustainable food production, and this regulatory system also replicates what plant breeders are already doing, but with new crops produced using gene editing technology in a much faster and more targeted way. Varieties can be accommodated.

We strongly welcome government initiatives to make control of gene editing more science-based. This is a clear sign that the UK is moving towards more innovation outside the EU. It will certainly raise the prospects of large and small plant breeding companies as well as scientists in the public sector to continue to improve food crops for the benefit of society and the environment.

Professor Helen Sang OBE, Head of Functional Genetics and Development at the Roslin Institute and R(D)SVS, said:

Gene editing presents a major opportunity to address the combined challenges of the rapidly growing global demand for healthy and nutritious foods with a goal of net zero emissions.

I welcome today’s announcement as a first step towards reducing unnecessary and unscientific regulatory barriers to the use of precise, targeted and advanced breeding techniques.

Adopting a more appropriate and feasible approach to regulation would greatly benefit UK science by increasing opportunities for international research collaboration, internal investment and technology-based exports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/plans-to-unlock-power-of-gene-editing-unveiled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos