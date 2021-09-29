FirstFT: Inflation fears take over Wall Street





Yesterday global markets were shocked out of their summer calm as the specter of inflation returned to haunt investors.

Treasury bonds have been dumped since last week’s policy meeting between the Fed and the Bank of England. Both central banks have signaled that their special bond-buying programs will be halted and will accelerate the timing of expected rate hikes.

Brent crude, the international benchmark in the energy market, broke above $80 a barrel for the first time in three years. U.S. natural gas prices soared 10% and European benchmark gas prices more than doubled in August.

The sharp rise in energy prices, coupled with tight labor markets and supply chain disruptions, is raising fears that inflation will be more permanent than central banks have so far proposed and will strain global growth and company profits.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 2%, its biggest loss since May, with more than 85% of stocks in the index falling. The technology-focused, high-growth Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.8%, the biggest decline since March.

Treasury bonds have been on a sharp sell-off in recent years, significantly raising yields and borrowing costs that move in the opposite direction to the price. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which serves as a benchmark for borrowing costs worldwide, rose 0.06 percentage points to 1.55%, the highest since June.

The pound suffered its biggest one-day drop against the dollar this year and its lowest level against the US currency since January as investors fear a fuel crisis sweeping the UK could slow growth sharply.

“Central banks have been trying to convince us that inflation is temporary,” said Dickie Hodges, bond fund manager at Nomura Asset Management. “I think they’re dishonest.”

Thanks for reading as always. The rest of the news for the day ends here. — Gordon

Five more stories in the news

1. US generals testify about withdrawal from Afghanistan Two senior US military officials said they believed thousands of troops should remain in Afghanistan and admitted other tactical and intelligence failures during the chaotic escape. Do you think Washington should be stationed in Afghanistan? Let us know in our latest survey.

Elizabeth Warren opposes Fed Powell’s second term A progressive Democratic senator from Massachusetts has said he will oppose the nomination of Jay Powell as Fed Chairman. Chairman Powell’s current term ends in February 2022, and President Joe Biden must soon decide whether to nominate him.

Japan’s ruling party elects Suga’s successor After the Liberal Democratic Party elected Fumio Kishida as its next president, they put their future on stability rather than gambling on the next generation of leaders. The 64-year-old former foreign minister will be appointed Japan’s next prime minister on Monday ahead of a general election due in November.

Amazon Launches Home Patrol Robot The tech giant is unveiling a knee-high autonomous robot equipped with a periscope camera and two large cartoon eyes to patrol homes as part of a new tech product suite that could alert digital privacy advocates. The robot, called Astro, is priced at $999 and will ship to a limited number of customers later this year.

Evergrande sells stake in the bank. A heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer has raised 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) by selling a portion of its stake in the bank to a state-owned investment group. The sale comes amid a deepening liquidity crisis after Evergrande failed to pay $83.5 million in interest on its dollar-denominated bonds last week.

coronavirus digest

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if the U.S. borrowing limit is not raised, it risks running out of funds by October 18. Democrats are rushing to raise the cap despite Republican opposition.

Europeans are leaving their homes to shop, eat out, travel and visit the cinema, as they did before the pandemic, as a sign of restoring consumer confidence across the eurozone.

A congressional investigation said yesterday that patients from a private health care provider in Brazil were unaware that they would become “guinea pigs” in a study on drugs containing hydroxychloroquine.

Follow the Coronavirus Live Blog to get the latest news on the pandemic from our network of journalists around the world.

days ahead

The EU-US Trade and Technology Council group will hold its first summit in Pittsburgh to discuss defenses of key supply chains and technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview with the FT that the Biden administration would pressure American companies to trade with China, despite China’s hardline stance on human rights and security.

Afghanistan Hearings Testimonies from the Afghan investigation on the second day of the hearing go to the House of Representatives today. The House Armed Services Committee will hear comments from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and General Kenneth McKenzie, U.S. Central Commander.

Britney Spears Court Hearings Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has to make a pivotal decision today on whether to keep Britney Spears’ father James as her custodian or end the contract that controls her life. The expected verdict comes as a new Netflix documentary about the pop star airs. Rated 4 stars from reviewer Suzi Feay.

Another thing we are reading

The Strange Death of American Democracy A constitutional crisis is approaching, says Martin Wolf. As former President Donald Trump tightens his grip on the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election, his naive and incompetent exercise of power must be prevented from repeating itself.

Martin Wolf: ‘Both the electoral system and the Republican Party will never go back’ © James Ferguson

Beverage companies are concerned about ascetic youth. “Drink better, don’t drink more”: The industry slogan not only encourages consumers to keep drinking, but also resonates with efforts to reduce problems associated with problem drinking. Now that the world is reopening, businesses are working to address the upcoming problem of alcohol skeptics, says Brooke Masters.

It’s time to turn off Facebook’s digital fire hose. How much control do tech giants give users over advertising? Despite the protests, there seems to be little answer. Many of us have our own algorithmic war stories. Sometimes it’s trivial, but sometimes it’s downright brutal.

How Olaf Scholz Wins German Election Scholz, the Social Democrat prime minister, has supported Angela Merkel in the last four elections since the beginning of the campaign, but tenaciously targeted many Germans who lack strong loyalty to the CDU. This approach has paid off with surprising results.

How to make single finances work in a world built for couples Almost 1 in 4 of us live alone, but dealing with the financial and emotional burden of doing everything alone can be challenging. In this week’s Money Clinic podcast episode, consumer editor Claer Barrett joins two experts in advocating singleness.

gambling

What do you do after breaking the record for the best-selling PC game series of all time? Will Wright, creator of SimCity and The Sims, is lying. Now 61, he plans to return home.

Will Wright, creator of ‘SimCity’, ‘The Sims’ and new project ‘Proxi’ © Ryan Anson/AFP/Getty Images

