Labor’s Starmer promises to break with the left and regain British voters.





Opposition Labor party holds annual meeting. Left-wing predecessor JohnsonStarmer wants to win back voters who have converted to Conservatives. Critics question whether split parties can be united.

BRIGHTON, UK, September 28 (Reuters) – UK Labor party leader Keir Starmer takes a break from leftist supporters who ridiculed him in a conference address on Wednesday, prioritizing key personnel and balancing the books of Boris He promised Prime Minister Johnson that he would get the lost voters back. .

After a modest meeting in Brighton, a seaside resort in southern England, Starmer wanted to deliver a closing speech in 2019 to show that the Labor Party, which suffered its worst election loss since 1935, had “re-opened business”.

He aimed at Johnson’s Conservatives, saying that a series of crises and mistakes over COVID-19 and the fuel crisis showed they were not fit to govern. He told the prime minister, “Let’s hold hands or get out of the way and clear this mess.”

But his break with the left provoked outrage from the minority supporters of his predecessor, veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer ignored them by comparing their actions to those of the Conservatives.

But critics and some of his political parties question whether the former human rights lawyer has the necessary skills to unite deeply divided parties or challenge Johnson’s ability to communicate with voters.

“This is an important moment for leadership. Leadership has guided my life and is based on principles that respect where I come from,” Starmer said, receiving repeated standing ovations from the conference room.

Drawing on the experiences of her parents, both factory tool makers and nurses, Starmer has promised to bring the party back to its roots and prove that it can be financially accountable while protecting essential workers.

“There will be no promises that cannot be kept or no promises that cannot be repaid,” he said.

The success of the centre-left in Europe

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, Labor appears to hope to replicate centre-left successes elsewhere in Europe, focusing on the importance of key workers in health care, social welfare and other sectors.

“The problem we face in the UK today is a big one. How can we get out of the biggest epidemic of the century. How do we make a living in a highly competitive world? The climate crisis. Our relationship with Europe. Our union of the future,” he said.

“This is a big problem. But our politics is too small.”

Labor is closing the gap with the Conservatives in opinion polls, and a party spokesperson said Labor wants to show that it is a viable alternative for British people struggling with fuel shortages, empty shelves in some stores and soaring energy prices.

The party also wants to reclaim traditional supporters in northern and central England who voted for the Conservative Party in 2019 when Johnson adopted many of the Labor Party’s more centrist policies.

But some of his parties say there are mountains to climb. It seemed to be hinting at Starmer.

“To the Labor voters who said their grandparents were going to die, to the Labor voters who said they couldn’t trust us in senior positions, to those who chose the Conservative party reluctantly because they didn’t believe our promises could be trusted,” he said.

“I make these simple but powerful words. We will never participate in an election under my leadership with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for the government.”

Reports of Elizabeth Pfeiffer; Further reports by Kylie MacLellan from London

