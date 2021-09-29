COVID-19: UK records 36,722 new cases and 150 more coronavirus-related deaths, showing daily figures | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has recorded 36,722 new COVID-19 infections and 150 more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 34,526 infections and 167 deaths reported on Tuesday, with 34,460 cases and 166 deaths reported at this time last week.

In the 28 days since the pandemic began early last year, 136,525 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show 161,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

There are currently 6,976 COVID patients in the hospital.

Meanwhile, an additional 31,853 people received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, bringing the total to 48,797,579 (89.8% of those aged 16 and over in the UK).

And 33,532 took a second jab on Tuesday, meaning 44,833,280 have now fully jab (82.5%).

The prime minister has promised that a head of public inquiry will be appointed by Christmas to families who have lost loved ones to the virus.

Prime Minister Johnson held a meeting with members of the COVID-19 survivors’ organization for justice on Downing Street on Tuesday.

However, he faced accusations of adding ‘injury insults’, such as delaying the meeting for more than a year.

The prime minister announced in May that an independent public investigation into the government’s handling of the epidemic would begin next spring.

Prime Minister Johnson also described the meeting as “very emotional”, suggesting that the National Corona Memorial could be a permanent tribute to those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

It also announced on Tuesday that a 12-week trial will be attempted to determine whether vitamin A eye drops can help people who have lost their sense of smell after contracting the coronavirus.

A study by the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research found that more than a third of COVID patients showed at least one long-term symptom 3 to 6 months after infection.

A study by the Office for National Statistics and Public Health England found that 1 in 10 secondary school students infected with COVID-19 had persistent symptoms.

Data show that more than a third of school staff experienced symptoms a month after being infected with the virus.

A study conducted in June of this year found that over 2 million people in the UK may have been affected by long-term COVID-19.

