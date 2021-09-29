U.S. crude and fuel inventories rise as production returns – EIA





Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an oil storage facility, is seen in this aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas, USA, April 27, 2020. REUTERS / Adrees Latif / File Photo

September 29 (Reuters) – US inventories of crude oil, gasoline and distillate rose last week as production rebounded from recent storms, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC = ECI) rose 4.6 million barrels in the week of Sept. 24 to 418.5 million barrels, according to EIA data, compared to analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 1.7 million barrels.

The rebound came as U.S. crude production jumped 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 11.1 million bpd, a level consistent with activity before Hurricane Ida hit the U.S. Gulf Coast about a month ago. Spring and summer production was between 11.2 million and 11.4 million barrels per day, according to EIA figures.

Analysts consider weekly production data to be less reliable than monthly figures, which are released late.

Refinery crude cycles (USOICR = ECI) increased 68,000 bpd last week. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU = ECI) increased 0.6 percentage point to 88.1% of total capacity for the week.

US gasoline inventories (USOILG = ECI) posted a modest gain of 193,000 barrels to 221.8 million barrels, compared to expectations of a rise of 1.4 million barrels.

Gasoline product supplied, an approximation of demand figures, was 9.2 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, about 1% below pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

In the previous two weeks, supplied gasoline had fallen below 9 million barrels per day, prompting analysts to fear slowing demand.

“The amount of gasoline supplied is pretty good,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Group in New York.

Distillate inventories (USOILD = ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose 385,000 barrels during the week to 129.7 million barrels, from an expected drop of 1.6 million barrels.

Crude inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for US futures contracts (USOICC = ECI) rose 131,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

US oil prices briefly fell on the news before rebounding to trade even the same day. U.S. crude rose 17 cents to $ 75.46 a barrel at 11:22 a.m.ET (1522 GMT). Brent rose 1 cent to $ 79.10 a barrel.

Reporting by David Gaffen Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

