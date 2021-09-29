Three UK energy suppliers collapsed at record wholesale prices.





Igloo Energy and two other smaller suppliers became the latest UK retail electricity and gas suppliers to fold in the face of record wholesale prices, with more than 225,000 additional homes set to be relocated to the new suppliers.

Igloo co-founders Matt Clemow and Henry Brown announced that the company would be shutting down trading, stating that the market is “sadly no longer sustainable for Igloo”. Symbio Energy and Enstroga also folded, bringing the total number of retail suppliers that have closed since early August to 10.

Igloo’s customers are 179,000, Symbio 48,000 and Enstroga 6,000, which together account for less than 1% of the market, according to regulator Ofgem.

The UK retail energy sector was in crisis earlier this month when it became clear that many suppliers were in danger of going out of business quickly as wholesale gas and electricity prices surged far beyond what they could pass on to their customers. At least 1.7 million customers have lost vendors in the last two months due to recent departures.

UK natural gas prices are trading near £1.80, more than three times higher than at the beginning of the year amid fierce global supply competition.

The sector has asked the government for a rescue package, but Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has ruled out bailouts of any company and said the wider sector should first try to address the situation through existing processes.

Regulatory body Ofgem is helping to allocate orphan customers through so-called last resort system providers and move them to new providers. However, the question arises as to whether this will continue to be feasible as more and more companies fold, given that most customers are currently incurring losses to their suppliers at wholesale prices.

Under the current UK annual price cap, the amount that suppliers can charge will increase to £1,277 from October, with the current cost of purchasing energy for new customers a difference of close to £1,800. wholesale price.

Any customer doing the cheaper fixed price deal could see their bills increase by hundreds of pounds up to the price cap.

The potential cost of another home in saving a failed energy retailer’s customer is highlighted. ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson warned last week that “billions of pounds” could spread across all UK household bills.

According to a study published by Investec this week, the cost of saving 1.5 million customers whose suppliers went bankrupt before Wednesday could translate to a £30 each for electricity and gas for every household.

Igloo supported a price cap, but believed that the system for calculating that level was “designed to favor the largest supplier, and requests for review from contender brands like Igloo continue to be rejected.”

The company added that the heat pump installation business will continue to be traded.

Octopus Energy announced this week that it will acquire 580,000 customers of Avro Energy, the largest ungrounded supplier in the crisis UK retail energy market, while Royal Dutch Shell’s UK power division will continue to supply Green’s 255,000 customers. Appointed. A group based in Newcastle.

