Nexts Chairman Adds Voice to Board Choir Lamenting UK Labor Crisis | Nils Prattley





Things must be bad if Nexts’ meek CEO Simon Wolfson quotes World War II generals. In fact, no, the battlefield line he had in mind was that of William Slims, who said that nothing was as good or bad as the first thrilling report had.

fair point. Next weathered the pandemic lockdown period with incredible style. Transactions in the first half were significantly better than expected, with an annual forecast of 800 million, which would be the highest result in half a year. The current boom won’t last forever, Wolfson said. However, the long-term outlook for Next is more positive than it has been in the past few years. In particular, since online transactions account for 70% of sales, offline stores are less burdensome. .

charming. But it would be a mistake to think that these happy portraits mean a labor shortage, and that the HGV crisis is also an example of excited reporting. Wolfson’s view was clear. The problem is real, serious and urgent, and the government must take decisive action rather than fiddling around with the trivial temporary visa scheme.

For Nexts, the possibility of a drop in service until Christmas doesn’t sound too serious. Online customers will respond if they need to order by 6pm instead of 11pm to receive the next day’s clothes. But Wolfsons’ point was about a lack of technology extending beyond warehouses and trucks to restaurants, hotels, nursing homes and more, and a lack of pragmatism in the government’s response.

Visas were only issued when gas lines started to form, he said, when many people warned of this crisis for too long and loudly. We need an immigration system to start looking forward to the future.

You can argue all day about the role of businesses not acting on time (for that, Next has recruited and trained more drivers), the problem is now emerging, and higher wages are clearly only part of the solution. Part of the answer must lie in making the labor market flexible and importing skills that are in short supply, especially in seasonal jobs.

Wolfson was the business voice in favor of Brexit, so it’s mostly heard by ministers who appear to be in an ideological prison in 2016. One wants him to pass. There is distrust on the board of the government’s failure to shape credible and long-term skills and immigration policies. Wolfson provided a polite version.

An excuse for the energy that starts to taper off

Another energy company goes down. Three failures, though in fact all relative kids. However, Igloo Energy, Symbio Energy and Enstroga still have 233,000 accounts together, so nearly 2 million customers were impacted this year.

We also have the potential to add $1 billion to an industry-wide levy that will allow new last resort vendors to recover the cost of acquiring new customers. These costs are now heavily inflated by skyrocketing wholesale gas prices.

Regulator in trouble, Ofgem, may be murmuring that no one could have foreseen such an increase and should not forget the gains from competition, but that claim is starting to fade. The other side of the competition was a loose system that tolerated companies that lacked too much capital.

The $1 billion estimate for the levy will grow rapidly if some of the larger suppliers fall. Because the charge is paid by the customer through the invoice, a significant portion of the savings from years of competition will be forfeited at once. The promised regulatory review may not happen anytime soon.

Let’s drop the hammer on Morrison

A Saturday afternoon auction seems like an odd way to sell a supermarket chain with 110,000 employees, but you can’t fault the Takeover Panels actual design of the procedure to solve the Morrisons saga.

Five bids are possible, and if competition wanes, the Fortress consortium should offer an even pence per share and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice odd, to avoid a possible draw. . Its construction guarantees at least a clean result.

And the result is what you need at this point. The first proposals for Morrisons were revealed in mid-June, with behind-the-scenes action taking place weeks ago. This is enough time for management to distract from their day-to-day work.

