EXCLUSIVE US Corporate Crime Policing Official Leaves Justice Department

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON September 29 (Reuters) – Daniel Kahn, a long-time head of the United States Department of Justice, who has overseen high-profile corruption cases against French energy company Alstom SA and Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA, is leaving the government for the private sector, a source told Reuters.

Kahn will join white shoe advocacy firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, said the source, who was aware of the move.

Kahn and spokespersons for the Department of Justice and Davis Polk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US Senate confirmed Kenneth Polite as the head of the Department of Justice’s criminal division in July, but Polite has yet to make any permanent choices to head the division’s fraud section, which heads criminal law enforcement. the agency against companies and their managers.

Last year, the fraud section secured $ 2.9 billion in criminal penalties and payments in the United States, and settled several high-profile cases, including a market manipulation investigation against JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM .N) and foreign bribery charges against Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS. N) for its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal in Malaysia. The companies admitted to wrongdoing under the regulations.

As the Criminal Division’s Acting Assistant Deputy Attorney General, Kahn headed the Criminal Division’s fraud and appeals sections. Prior to that, he held various management positions in the fraud section, including three years leading the foreign bribery team. He joined the Department of Justice in 2010 after working six years at Davis Polk.

The cases against Alstom (ALSO.PA) in 2014 and Odebrecht in 2016 both resulted in corporate guilty pleas and record fines at the time.

Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York and Chris Prentice in Washington, DC; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Steve Orlofsky

Jody godoy

Jody Godoy reports on banking and stock market law. Contact her at [email protected]

