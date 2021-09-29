U.S. multinational corporation tax data and analysis





Recent proposals by the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats seek to increase taxes on foreign profits of US multinationals, based on the claim that US multinationals pay very low tax rates on such foreign profits. . But how heavily are they taxed and how would various proposals affect those tax rates?

US Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) typically structure their overseas operations through Controlled Foreign Companies (CFCs). These CFCs pay foreign taxes and their US parent companies pay residual taxes to the US government, obtained by including a portion of the profits of CFCs in US taxable income, but providing a tax credit for foreign taxes paid on that income. . Prior to 2017, these inclusions of SEC earnings only occurred when they were repatriated as dividends to the US parent company or through Subpart F rules to capture passive foreign income. However, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 restructured US international tax rules to tax foreign intangible income at a reduced tax rate (between 10.5 and 13.125% until 2026, and between 13.125 and 16.4% thereafter) instead of taxing dividends. repatriations.

Several recent and current proposals would seek to restructure and increase residual US taxes on CFC profits.

The Biden administration proposed numerous and substantial tax increases on U.S. multinationals in its Green Paper, including a minimum tax rate of 21%, applied to all foreign income and calculated country by country instead of be shared globally. The House Ways and Means Committee has proposed to increase taxes on US multinationals, although to a lesser extent than the governments’ proposal. (See this recent comparison of various international tax proposals.) A separate proposal from Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) would restructure international tax rules for US multinationals, but they did not specify the actual tax rates. Finally, the OECD Pillar 2 master plan would establish country-by-country minimum taxes at a likely rate of 15%.

We can use the multinational tax foundation tax model to estimate the effective tax rates on CFC profits under current legislation and these alternative policies. However, measuring these tax rates requires addressing two major methodological problems.

First, the benefits of CFCs may be overstated due to a double-counting problem identified by economists Jennifer Blouin and Leslie A. Robinson. Namely, when the Internal Revenue Service calculates CFC profits, they include dividends received from related parties. However, these related party dividends (RPDs) are not actually profits; they are only payments from one subsidiary of a multinational group to another subsidiary. To solve this measurement problem, we calculate the effective tax rate on CFC profits including and excluding RPD. Excluding DBPs increases the measured effective tax rates.

In addition, CFCs are not necessarily fully owned by US multinationals. For example, if an American multinational and a foreign company work together in a joint venture, with the American multinational owning at least half of the resulting company, then it counts as an SEC. However, US taxes on CFC profits (via Subpart F and GILTI rules) only apply to US multinationals’ share of CFC activities; calculations are prorated based on US ownership share. Since the residual US taxes are prorated, we can calculate the effective tax rate on CFC profits, or we can calculate the effective tax rate on the pro rata US share of CFC profits.

The following table shows the different measures of the effective tax rates on CFC profits under various policies. The first two columns show only measures of foreign tax rates. The remaining three columns show the combined tax rates, including residual foreign and US taxes on CFC profits.

Effective tax rate on CFC profits (%) Foreign tax on combined tax on all CFC profits Profits ex. RPD All CFC benefits Ex. Share of US RPD profits Current law (2022) 12.5 17.6 16.8 23.8 19.3 Current law (2031) 12.5 17.6 17.7 25.0 20.7 Pre-TCJA law 12 , 5 17.6 15.3 21.7 17.0 Biden proposal 12.5 17.6 21.8 30.8 27.0 Ways and means proposal 12.5 17.6 20.1 28.4 24, 4 Wyden-Warner-Brown, basic version 12.5 17.6 17.0 24.1 19.6 Wyden-Warner-Brown, medium version 12.5 17.6 17.5 24.8 20.4 Wyden- Warner-Brown, high tax version 12.5 17.6 20.7 29.2 25.3 Pillar 2, US approach 12.5 17.6 18.3 25.9 21.6 Pillar 2, foreign approach 12.5 17.6 17.2 24.3 19.8

Notes: Unless otherwise noted, all proposals use effective tax rates for 2022. Combined effective tax rate includes foreign and US residual taxes from GILTI, Subpart F and CFC dividends.

Source: Multinational tax model of tax foundations.

Including dividends from related parties, the foreign tax rate measured on CFC profits is only 12.5%. However, excluding DBPs, the effective tax rate in 2022 is 17.6%. Under current law, U.S. residual taxes on the parent company increase this effective tax rate by 4.3 percentage points, from 12.5% ​​to 16.8%. Excluding RPDs, these U.S. residual taxes increase the effective tax rate by 6.2 percentage points, from 17.6 to 23.8 percent, above the statutory U.S. income tax rate. effective tax rate of 6.8 percentage points, from 12.5 to 19.3 percent. Since the GILTI minimum tax rate is expected to drop from 10.5% to 13.125% after 2026, the combined effective tax rates on CFC profits will be slightly 1 percentage point higher in 2031 than in 2031. 2022 under current law.

Note that the combined effective tax rates on CFC profits are higher under current law than under pre-TCJA law, regardless of measurement issues. Under pre-TCJA law, the high US corporate tax rate of 35% only applied to a small portion of these CFC profits. The TCJA reduced the statutory tax rate applied to SEC profits but significantly increased the share of those profits subject to US tax, which increased net residual US taxes on foreign profits.

The Biden administration’s international tax proposals would dramatically increase effective tax rates on those profits. As a percentage of all CFC profits, the combined effective tax rate would increase by 5 percentage points in 2022 to 21.8%. Excluding dividends raises the measured tax rate hike to 7 percentage points, and prorates it to 7.7 percentage points. According to the Biden administration’s proposal, the effective tax rate on CFC profits would be between 21.8 and 30.8 percent, depending on the measure, significantly higher than foreign tax rates on profits. of CFCs. The recent Ways and Means proposal would have similar but less important effects.

Since the Wyden-Warner-Brown proposal does not specify the relevant tax rates or foreign tax credit haircuts, the effective tax rates on CFC profits are uncertain. Using a basic version of the proposal with minimal rate changes, corporate tax rate of 21%, GILTI / FDII rate of 13.125%, and 20% foreign tax haircut, the proposal would increase rates slightly. effective taxation on CFC profits compared to the current law in 2022, but would decrease it slightly compared to the current law for 2031. A version with moderate tax rate changes corporate tax rate of 25 %, GILTI / FDII rate of 15% (to comply with the OECD Pillar 2 proposal) and no foreign tax haircut only slightly increases effective tax rates compared to the base version of the proposal. A high tax version of 28% corporate tax rate, 21% GILTI / FDII rate, and 20% foreign tax haircuts produces higher effective tax rates than the proposed ways and means but lower than the proposal of the Biden administrations.

Finally, we consider the effective tax rates produced by the implementation of the versions of the OECD Pillar 2 proposal for an overall minimum tax. Under the traditional American approach of taxing CFC profits, including part of it in taxable income, and providing a foreign tax credit, this would increase the effective tax rate on CFC profits by 1 , 5 to 2.4 percentage points, depending on measurement issues, compared to the current law in 2022, and would increase it by 0.6 to 1.0 percentage point compared to the current law in 2031 However, using the envisaged approach of a top-up tax, the implementation of pillar 2 would increase the effective tax rate only by about half a percentage point from until 2022 and reduce the tax rate. effective tax rate compared to 2031.

In general, the effective tax rates on foreign profits of US multinationals are not so low compared to the US tax rate, contrary to popular rhetoric. The TCJA has increased these effective tax rates on foreign income, and recent proposals by the Biden administration and the Ways and Means Committee would increase these rates further. Depending on how it is implemented and the year of comparison, the OECD Pillar 2 proposal for an overall minimum tax may be more or less stringent than taxes imposed under current legislation.

