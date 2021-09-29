Brexit or a pandemic? What’s Behind the UK Petrol Crisis | Fossil Fuel News





Profanity is not common on the BBC’s sparse radio, so you’ll be shocked if you say it on the network’s flagship news program, Today on Radio 4.

So it would have been inevitable this week’s word of mouth on one part of the UK’s petrol crisis.

Edwin Atema of the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (FNV, truck driver) said the EU workers we’re talking about won’t go to the UK to get a short-term visa to get help. [the] England from the shit they made themselves.

The blunt explanation has captured the fundamental tone of many international responses to the UK government’s plans to address the labor shortage that has ravaged gas stations and supermarkets in the continuing supply chain crisis.

Several experts told Al Jazeera that the crisis was not caused by a shortage of gasoline, but by distribution problems related to a shortage of truck drivers. The UK is a net exporter of about 70,000 barrels of gasoline per day by the end of August this year.

Kevin Wright, Kpler’s chief analyst, said there was no material change in the supply environment regarding the UK gasoline situation.

The UK plans to offer up to 10,000 overseas Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver visas to work in the UK post-Brexit, but experts say they are unlikely to apply since the visas expire on December 24, Christmas Eve.

Brexit’s role

Over the weekend, 90% of the front yard owned by members of the British Petrol Retailers’ Association was empty.

The images that captured the fallout were compared to the energy crisis of the 1970s.

Long lines at gas stations across the country. A fistfight at the pump. Empty shelves in the store. chaos on a congested road. A country shrouded in tribal unrest.

A delivery driver is dropping fuel at a gas station in Stock-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. [Carl Recine/Reuters]

How did Britain fall into this chaos?

There are many fathers in the current fuel crisis. An aging HGV workforce, the impact of COVID-19 causing driver shortages across Europe, and panic-stressing British media elements with doom-promoting headlines, Mark Shanahan, associate professor of political science at the University of Redding, Redding, told Al Jazeera.

Grant Shapps is the UK Government Transport Minister. On Thursday, he told BBC Question Time that driver shortages are a global problem.

He said it arose directly as a result of the coronavirus before explaining how testing of new HGV drivers should be stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the number of UK drivers qualified to drive HGVs has declined in the UK for at least five years, with former drivers testifying of inhumane working conditions in articles posted on social media.

The British Road Transport Association sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June warning of a shortage of 100,000 drivers. The association urges the UK to take decisive action to ensure that it continues to maintain an integrated and finely balanced supply chain.

And Brexit started in earnest.

Undoubtedly, some of this driver shortage was caused by Brexit and the pandemic, Kplers Wright told Al Jazeera. Drivers from Eastern Europe in particular have left the UK in the past two years. The UK government has made it more difficult for drivers from outside the UK to be hired in the UK.

This affects the international interdependence of trade and supply.

Trade expert David Henig, director of UK trade policy at the European Center, said a country’s economic shock that significantly raises trade barriers, including the movement of people on top of global supply chain tensions, always has the potential to cause problems. . for the international political economy.

He added to Al Jazeera: “If you work without a clear plan, with the belief that everything will be fine, and leave all problems to the lamenters, those problems are more likely.” Only developed countries that suffer from a shortage of gasoline and supermarkets.

We have been given the opportunity to postpone Brexit until the epidemic is under control.

This perfect storm is the perfect storm of our government itself.

Professor Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 27, 2021

Oil expert Wright told Al Jazeera that Germany and Poland have also reported driver shortages, but the EU’s larger pool of free-moving workers has limited supply chain disruptions in continental Europe.

Shanahan of the University of Reading agrees: It is noteworthy that the crisis did not extend to Northern Ireland. One part of the UK is still bound by the EU’s single market rules, so there is much less driver shortage and usually more goods. Getting to the right place at the right time.

Politics and Panic Buying

Shapps praised Brexit positively for helping implement solutions to the crisis. He said Brexit could change the law and change the way driving tests are conducted.

But by Tuesday he admitted that there was no doubt that Brexit would be a factor in the crisis.

This pivot of the Johnson administration most likely contributed to the chaos. On Monday morning, four days after the crisis, Environment Minister George Eustice assured TV viewers that the military would not be deployed. But by Monday evening, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that our troops were ready. to relieve pressure.

Shanahan stressed the complete lack of direct trust in government statements. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: No fuel shortages! This immediately formed queues in all cities and towns on mainland England.

Research from the early days of the pandemic showed that panic spreads when there is a fear of the unknown and a lack of trust in official institutions.

Behavioral science suggests that widespread uncertainty about government policy may play a role in panic buying, especially when amplified by media coverage.

If you believe that other people are behaving selfishly and antisocially, you would be a fucking idiot for not doing the same. And that’s what stories of panic buying and endless photos of empty pumps make you believe, Stephen Reicher, a psychology professor at St Andrews University, tweeted Wednesday.

This is the perfect quote summarizing the fuel crisis. If you believe that other people are behaving selfishly and antisocially, you will be a ‘damn idiot’ who doesn’t do the same. And that’s what the ‘panic buy’ story and endless photos of empty pumps make you believe. https://t.co/2gXOMyWRoy

Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) September 29, 2021

What’s next?

With longer queues and fewer supermarket shelves, it feels more like 1951 than 2021, Shanahan said. Trust in this government is bound to decline.

However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

Wright said the current distribution situation will ease if people stop panic buying. The supply is there. Simply transport from refineries and storage terminals to retail stations.

BP, Shell and other oil giants said in a joint statement on Monday that everything would soon collapse. Delivered to stations across the country.

However, on Wednesday morning, there was a line at the pump station as news broke that the funeral had been canceled and cancer patients had been rescheduled.

And with the UK’s natural gas imports dropping sharply in recent months, the gasoline crisis could be the start of more energy problems for the UK.

Wright said natural gas is definitely on the radar when it comes to other energy sectors that may face challenges this winter.

UK inventories are now around 54% full, down slightly from 62% last year and 71% in 2019. However, this crisis could stem from international competition to reduce supply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/9/29/brexit-or-pandemic-whats-behind-the-uk-petrol-crunch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos