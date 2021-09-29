China Blackout, UK Gasoline Crisis: Why an Energy Crisis? | energy news





Unprecedented power outages in northern China have left millions without electricity, shutting ground factories, and sending workers to hospitals for carbon monoxide poisoning after ventilators went out during power outages.

In many parts of the UK this week, deprecation signs became ubiquitous at gas stations, and energy companies were shut down due to skyrocketing natural gas prices.

Energy prices across Europe are also breaking records. Meanwhile, US gas and coal producers are struggling to keep up even before the northern hemisphere enters winter and demand for heating surges.

So what’s behind the global energy crisis? And how much worse can it get?

Here’s what you need to know.

First of all, how did we get here? Is the coronavirus pandemic to blame?

In part, though analysts say there are multiple causes of energy shortages, many of which predate the COVID-19 crisis.

It is true that consumer and factory demand for energy plummeted in the early months of the pandemic and then surged again, leading to supply chain bottlenecks and production chain problems.

But why use fossil fuels? Did you think green energy was the future?

Many investors have turned to more renewable energy sources over the past 5-10 years as part of a global effort to combat climate change.

The reality, however, is that much of the world is still dependent on traditional energy resources such as oil, coal and gas, especially as renewable resources are up and running.

And, as they do, it has led to a lack of investment in fossil fuels, contributing to the current problem, analysts say.

Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that mining, which opts for gas, coal, oil, metals and the old economy, is significantly underinvested. We call it the revenge of the old age. Poor returns have redirected capital from the old economy to the new economy.

Does that mean we will be investing more in polluting fossil fuels?

Although unclear, the Director-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) warned that halting new investments in fossil fuel production is a bad idea, as demand for oil is expected to increase in the next few years, despite the push towards green energy.

The current price of oil is close to $80 a barrel, the highest in three years.

What about coal and gas?

Shortages of coal, gas and water have all caused energy prices to skyrocket in Europe. And China is bustling to secure enough coal, raising the price of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel.

China uses more coal than the rest of the world combined, according to the China Climate Policy Guide produced by Columbia University’s SIPA Center on Global Energy Policy. It is also the world’s top coal producer, but supply shortages have forced it to ration electricity and curb factory output.

i See. What Causes China’s Energy Crisis?

Several factors come into play. Because electricity prices are regulated in China, even if coal prices reach record levels, businesses cannot pass the extra cost on to consumers or factories. This means that some utilities are losing money and are hesitant to increase production to meet current demand.

On Wednesday, China’s National Development and Reform Commission announced that businesses could raise prices to rationally reflect changes in demand, supply and costs, but it’s unclear how much they could rise, Bloomberg News reported.

The Chinese government is considering raising electricity rates at factories, the source said.

So, is a high price a good thing?

No surprises for energy producers and businesses. That’s right. Absolutely not for consumers.

Consider, for example, the current gasoline crisis in the UK. Prices averaged 136.50 British pence ($1.83) for a liter of unleaded gasoline and 138.78 ($1.86) for a liter of diesel as of Tuesday, according to RAC, an auto services company that tracks gasoline prices across the United States.

A sign stating that there is no more fuel at a gas station in North Switch, England on Wednesday [File: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters]

These prices do not deviate far from the record levels recorded in April 2012, when the average price of a liter of unleaded gasoline was 142.48 pence ($1.91) and diesel reached an all-time high of 147.93 pence ($1.99).

High prices aren’t the only problem. Motorists also lined up to refill tanks and jerry cans, with 90% of their gasoline pumps depleted, the Petrol Retailers Association warned earlier this week. Analysts say these panic buys are exacerbating the crisis, but Brexit is also to blame.

What does it have to do with Brexit?

One of the reasons why fuel is not being transported from storage facilities to gas stations is the lack of truck drivers. When the UK officially left the European Union, immigration rules were tightened so that EU citizens could no longer work in the UK without a visa.

Truck drivers in many countries were from other European countries, and due to labor shortages, the company did not have the transporters needed to distribute fuel and various other commodities.

Kevin Wright, Kpler’s chief analyst, told Al Jazeera that undoubtedly some of this driver shortage was caused by Brexit and the pandemic. Drivers from Eastern Europe in particular have left the UK in the past two years. The UK government has made it more difficult for drivers from outside the UK to be hired in the UK.

UK retailers, manufacturers and food suppliers have reported disruptions caused by the pandemic-related shortage of truck drivers and the UK’s exit from the European Union. [File: Frank Augstein/AP Photo]

What is the UK government doing about this?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would issue temporary visas to up to 10,000 foreign truck drivers, but said that would not address the current shortage of around 100,000 drivers and would take time to train domestic drivers. The temporary foreign visa also expires on Christmas Eve this year, making it a very short-term task.

Meanwhile, the British government put soldiers on standby to drive trucks.

Can’t oil and gas producers like the US simply increase production?

The US is likely to face a natural gas shortage this winter. This is partly due to a lack of investment during the pandemic and an ongoing labor shortage in the US that made it more difficult to hire workers in the oil sector.

According to a report released by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank on Wednesday, 51% of executives at oil and gas support services companies surveyed said they had difficulty hiring employees. 70% said the cause was a lack of qualified applicants, and 39% said workers were looking for more pay than they could offer.

Wow. So what’s next?

That remains to be seen. In China, for example, current demand for coal-fired power is battling emissions cuts set by the Chinese government as part of its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The push-pull between meeting current energy needs and investing in renewable energy sources to help the planet in the long run is a large part of the current crisis worldwide.

And high energy prices, wherever in the world, are a surefire way for disgruntled citizens. So expect governments to act within their own frameworks to mitigate the crisis in every possible way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/9/29/china-power-cuts-uk-petrol-woes-why-is-there-an-energy-crunch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos