New Guidelines for Transgender Participation by the UK Sports Council | sports politics





New guidelines for transgender participation in national and grassroots sports will be released on Thursday, announced by the British Sports Council, which says trans women retain their physique, stamina and strength advantages when competing in women’s sports, even if they lower their testosterone levels.

The long-awaited report argues that there is no magic solution that balances the inclusion of trans women into women’s sports while ensuring fairness and safety of competition. And for the first time, it tells us that sports across the UK should be prioritized.

Emphasizing the importance of finding new ways to encourage greater inclusion, the report encourages national authorities to find innovative and creative ways to ensure that no one is left behind, including by offering new formats such as contactless versions of team sports. I urge you. Everyone can play safely and fairly.

Sports should be a place where everyone can be who they are, where everyone can participate, and where everyone is treated with kindness, dignity and respect.

This groundbreaking report is very important as UK Sport, Sport England, Sport Wales, SportScotland and Sport Northern Ireland invest hundreds of millions of pounds each year in sports. Sport also represents a notable shift in emphasis, saying that it can no longer fudge the complex and nuanced issues of balancing transgender participation and fairness.

While the five councils cannot enforce the guidelines, their words carry considerable weight and are likely to be welcomed and implemented by many sporting organizations, which have been disrupted by debates around how trans athletes engage in sports.

However, it may face criticism from some women’s advocacy groups who are likely to argue that the guidelines are not sufficient. Conversely, some trans rights groups are likely to express concerns that the guidelines will exclude trans women from some sports.

Many trans groups are also skeptical of some evidence pointing to the benefits of trans women in women’s sports. However, the committee says this work is based on an international exploration of almost all the latest research in this field.

Under the present circumstances, most sports follow the guidelines set by the International Olympic Committee in 2015. These guidelines allow trans women to compete in women’s sports if they suppress testosterone levels of less than 10 nmol per liter.

However, in August, the IOC acknowledged that these rules were not fit for purpose and would be amended in the coming months. Five sports councils across the UK go one step further by saying that suppressing testosterone for 12 months cannot guarantee fairness.

Rather, it appears that the transgender body’s ability to suppress testosterone at the male level is maintained. These physical differences also intrinsically affect the safety parameters of a sport, such as combat, crash or contact.

The guidelines suggest that men and women don’t often play competitive sports, so many people don’t realize the difference, especially in team sports.

However, an understanding of the gender gap can be seen in the results of practice matches between the women’s senior national football team and the men’s underage team in recent years. The national teams of Australia, USA and Brazil lost overall (7-0, 5-2 and 6-0 respectively) to the 14- and 15-year-old boys’ club teams.

When reviewing the latest science, guidelines show that adult male athletes have an average of 10-12% performance advantage over their female competitors in swimming and running events, increasing to 20% better performance in jumping events and 35% better performance in strength. -Based sports such as weightlifting for athletes of similar physique.

Even in the low range of 10-12%, he adds, the difference in performance is not small in terms of competitive outcomes. As a result, Adam Peaty was beaten twice at half the pool length in the 100m breaststroke sprint, Dina Asher-Smith over 20m in the 200m track sprint and Sir Mo Farah twice in the 10,000m track race.

Upon review, the guidelines concluded that the inclusion of transgender people in women’s sports cannot be balanced with respect to transgender inclusion, fairness and safety in meaningfully competitive sex-related sports.

The new transgender guidelines are the result of an 18-month review that included conversations with more than 300 people and 175 organizations, including former and current athletes, transgender, LGBT+ and women’s groups. It also examines all the latest scientific research, making it the most comprehensive report on this hotly debated area.

No one could address all issues identified before requiring a system reset or provide a single solution that satisfies all stakeholders.

In their report, the Sports Commission set out ten guiding principles for sports to follow, including acknowledging that classification by gender is legal and that inclusion across all parts of the equality law is complex and nuanced.

Sports also offer three potential routes for them to consider. They prioritize transgender inclusion. We protect the female category through public and female-only categories. It sets a new format by enforcing rules to include contactless versions of team sports for everyone to play.

