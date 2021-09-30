Unpaid leave plans will hit the UK economy and warn unions and businesses | UK temporary leave system





Rishi Sunax’s decision to end his vacation plans today will only exacerbate the UK’s economic hardship, a series of unions, business groups, employment experts, city businesses and politicians have warned.

In the past few weeks, the prime minister has been criticized for cutting off the wage subsidy lifeline that still supports more than a million jobs, with activity showing signs of slowing even before pressure on the supply chain begins to mount.

TUC Secretary General Frances OGrady said the government is entering a winter with no plans to protect workers as vacation plans end next week with universal credit cuts of 20 per week.

Ministers must reconsider the end of vacation. Many workers in industries that have been hit are still on layoffs and need support for a longer period of time. Otherwise, unemployment could rise, OGrady said.

Business leaders have warned of an autumn storm as the government is dismantling emergency epidemic support plans at a time when economic recovery from the coronavirus has stalled.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was launched by Sunak on March 20 last year after consultations with unions and supervisors, and covers up to 80% of the salaries of temporarily laid off employees, up to 2,500 per month.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said the end of the leave system, the abolition of sick leave reimbursements for small employers and the closure of government apprenticeship incentives will put pressure on businesses.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said: This is a potentially dangerous moment. As the weather gets colder, the operating environment of many businesses will also get colder. The upcoming holiday season may not be as good as expected for many small business profits, as recent economic growth figures have fallen below expectations.

The government has spent about $70 billion to support wages for more than 11.6 million jobs in the past 18 months, and Sunak hopes that more than 1 million vacancies can absorb workers on unpaid leave due to record inventories are doing

By the end of July, about 1.6 million jobs remained on leave.

But hiring experts have warned that this will not be possible due to the discrepancy between the vacancy and where most workers have been temporarily laid off. One of the UK’s largest recruiting companies said holiday closures won’t help businesses address chronic staff shortages in some sectors of the economy.

Niki Turner-Harding, Senior Vice President, Adecco UK & Ireland, said: With the candidate-driven environment currently experienced by job seekers, the end of the layoffs will not change the situation. Especially since those employees are still on vacation in industries most affected by the current situation, such as the travel industry.

According to the latest official statistics from the HMRC, by the end of July, 1.6 million people remained on leave, accounting for about 5% of the total workforce. However, many workers in the sectors of the economy hardest hit by COVID-19 are still receiving emergency wage assistance from the government, and there are fears that unemployment will rise if the scheme ends.

Usage of the scheme peaked at nearly 9 million in May 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic occurred, and peaked at around 5.1 million during the winter lockdown earlier this year. However, the proportion of workers returning to work has steadily slowed in recent months as certain sectors are still under strong pressure despite the reopening of the economy.

More than half (51%) of all air passenger transport workers in the UK were still on leave by the end of July. This is the highest of any industry. More than a quarter of travel agents and travel agencies are in the same position, in stark contrast to the average of 5% across all sectors.

The LDP’s Treasury spokeswoman, Christine Jardine, warned Thursday that a sudden halt could trigger an economic crisis similar to the 1992 Black Wednesday, when the UK collapsed in the European exchange rate mechanism. Jardine said the coronavirus was at risk on Black Thursday unless Sunak extended vacations for the 10 most affected sectors.

The Prime Minister argued that now was the right time to end the scheme and encouraged businesses to take advantage of other government-funded measures, including excess deduction tax benefits and Kickstart job creation schemes.

I am very proud of my vacation plans. And even more proud of the British workers and businesses that have watched us during these incredibly difficult times. With the recovery going well and with more than a million jobs lost, he said now is the right time to finalize the plan.

“The hope that the end of the vacation scheme will be a magic wand to solve the supply chain crisis is likely a hopeful idea,” said Susannah Streeter, chief investment and market analyst at wealth management firm Hargreaves Lansdown. said

