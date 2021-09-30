Slower U.S. courier standards take effect Friday





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) plan goes into effect Friday to slow some first-class mail deliveries as part of efforts to reduce red ink as the U.S. Congress continues to consider a plan financial aid for the cash-strapped post office.

FILE PHOTO: A United States Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mailbox in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States August 21, 2020. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

The new standards, which were finalized in August, revise existing service standards from one to three days to one to five days and will impact about 40% of first-class mail.

Delivery standards will be slower for about 7% of periodicals. Some large US companies are sending notices to customers to take into account the extra time when sending invoices.

USPS recommends that if it takes you longer than a day to drive your mail to its destination, be sure to give your long-distance mail a little extra time to travel with USPS.

The USPS also plans from October 3 to temporarily increase the prices of certain parcel shipments again for the 2021 holiday peak season.

Postmaster Louis DeJoy proposed in March to cut projected losses by $ 160 billion over the next decade, with changes in service standards a key element.

The USPS has experienced poor delivery performance over the past year, facing a huge increase in packages and staffing issues due to COVID-19.

In late August, the USPS raised prices for first-class stamps to 58 cents from 55 cents.

The USPS has reported net losses of more than $ 90 billion since 2007. One reason is the 2006 legislation requiring it to pre-fund more than $ 120 billion in pension and retirement liabilities, a requirement which unions have called an unfair burden not shared by other companies.

Congress is considering a plan to provide the USPS with $ 46 billion in financial relief over 10 years, including eliminating the requirement that the USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years.

United Postmasters and Managers of America chairman Daniel Heins told members on Wednesday that the postal reform bill, which was approved in May by the House Reform and Oversight Committee, is awaiting to be examined by the Ways and Means Committee.

Heins said that once the panel approves the bill, we have a commitment from House leaders that they will put it to a vote, which is slated for October.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

