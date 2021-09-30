Dominic Raab Opens Asylum Seekers To Work In UK | Immigration and Asylum





The new Attorney General, Dominic Raab, said he would be open to allowing asylum seekers to help solve the UK’s labor shortage.

It will be a great start for the government, the former foreign minister said the move will unite people waiting for claims to be processed and make a positive contribution to the UK.

In an interview with Spectator, his remarks were welcomed by activists who have called for changes to current policies that impoverish many claimants. Most asylum seekers cannot work while their case is being considered and instead depend on the government for housing and essential living needs.

As a child of refugees, his Jewish father fled Czechoslovakia as a child. Raab was asked whether he would support allowing asylum seekers to work while their claim was being processed. I would be open minded about it, he told the magazine.

What you’re trying to do is reverse this argument. Because perhaps the biggest challenge to immigration in the last 20 or 30 years wasn’t true when my father came here. It’s a sense that we don’t integrate people well enough. If they can learn the language and work, they are much more integrated and can make a positive contribution, he said.

In an interview on Thursday, Raab also argued that more employers should encourage inmates to offer paid work.

We got prisoners and criminals to volunteer and do unpaid work. Why not encourage paid work where shortages are good for the economy and good for society? he said

Generally, asylum seekers can apply for work in the UK only if the initial decision takes more than a year and the delay in applying is the government’s fault. If the right to work is granted, it is possible to work only in certain occupations that are experiencing a labor shortage.

According to the report, the Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the right to work for asylum seekers starting in 2018.

But earlier this month, a senior interior ministry official denied that there was no such review.

When asked by a member of the Home Affairs Selection Committee whether a review was ongoing, Second Secretary-General Tricia Hayes said:

We support people, but we have no intention of changing our current terms and conditions.

Critics of the rule change have raised concerns that more favorable rights could be a driving force in the UK.

In December 2018, then Interior Minister Sajid Javid told Congress he wanted to consider a ban. When asked about the rights of asylum seekers to work in July 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Interior Ministry is currently reviewing the matter and his government will announce it soon.

Last week, recently fired Attorney General Robert Buckland urged the government to allow asylum seekers to work.

I was interested in reading a featured article on Spectator last week suggesting that asylum seekers should be able to work while waiting for their claim to be processed.

This is already happening in Denmark. The system is worth seeing, he wrote in the magazine.

