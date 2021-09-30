Senior US General Says Afghanistan’s Collapse Can Be Traced to Trump-Taliban Deal | US Army





The collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces can be attributed to a 2020 deal between the Taliban and the Trump administration that promised a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops, senior Pentagon officials told Congress.

General Frank McKenzie, chief of central command, told the House Armed Services Committee that once the US troop presence was reduced to less than 2,500 as part of President Joe Bidens’ decision in April to complete a full withdrawal by September, the dismantling of the US-backed Afghan government accelerated.

The signing of the Doha deal had a really pernicious effect on the government of Afghanistan and its military, psychological more than anything else, but we set a specific date when we were going to leave and when they could be. ‘wait for all help to end,’ McKenzie said.

He was referring to a February 29, 2020 deal that the Trump administration signed with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, in which the United States pledged to completely withdraw its troops by May 2021 and the Taliban pledged to several conditions, including the cessation of attacks against the Americans and coalition forces. The stated aim was to promote a peace negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but that diplomatic effort never gained ground until Biden took office in January.

McKenzie said he had also believed for some time that if the United States reduced the number of its military advisers in Afghanistan to less than 2,500, the government in Kabul would inevitably collapse and the military would follow suit. He said that in addition to the devastating effects of the Doha deal on morale, the troop reduction ordered by Biden in April was the other nail in the coffin of the 20-year war effort, as it has blinded the US military to conditions inside the Afghan army, because our advisers were no longer there with those units.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, testifying alongside McKenzie, said he agreed with McKenzie’s analysis. He added that the Doha deal also commits the United States to end airstrikes against the Taliban, so that the Taliban have become stronger, they have stepped up their offensive operations against Afghan security forces and Afghans. were losing a lot of people every week.

Wednesday’s hearing was politically charged, with Republicans seeking to portray Biden as misguided about Afghanistan, and Democrats highlighting what they called misguided decisions during the Trump years.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said the day before at a similar hearing in the Senate that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a strategic failure, and he repeated it on Wednesday.

Milley told the Senate committee, when pressed on Tuesday, that his personal opinion was that at least 2,500 American troops were needed to guard against a collapse of the Kabul government and a return to power by the Taliban.

Defying US intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its US-trained army collapsed in mid-August, allowing the Taliban, who had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, to seize Kabul with a few hundreds of men on motorcycles, without a shot. being laid off, as Milley described it. This sparked a frenzied effort by the United States to evacuate American civilians, Afghan allies and others from the Kabul airport.

This week’s House and Senate hearings marked the start of what will likely be a deep congressional examination of US chess in Afghanistan, after years of congressional limited oversight of the war and hundreds of billions of dollars. taxpayer dollars it consumed.

Republicans ‘sudden interest in Afghanistan is old politics, said Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, who supported Bidens’ decision to end U.S. involvement in that country.

