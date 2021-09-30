UK car production fell 27% in August, but the share of electric vehicles rose.





A persistent global semiconductor shortage contributed to another sharp decline in UK car production, with August down 27% year-over-year.

The so-called chip crisis has wreaked havoc on the global automotive industry, along with multiple summer plant closures, and many mainstream manufacturers’ production lines have been shut down due to shortages of key electrical components.

The shortage is hampering businesses’ ability to return to normal production levels after the pandemic peaks.

Mike Hawes, president of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, described the most recent decline as “extremely worrisome for both the sector and thousands of workers across the country.”

It was another positive month for electric vehicle production, despite the overall decline. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs accounted for 27.6% of the 37,246 vehicles produced in the UK last month, accounting for a record monthly share.

SMMT says its UK auto plant has produced around 137,031 alternative fuel vehicles since January. This is an increase of over 50,000 units compared to the same period last year.

Domestic production increased 3.3% MoM (an increase of 255 units) while exports plunged 32.5%, mainly due to a significant decline in the volume of automobiles exported to Australia, China and the United States.

Compared to the pandemic 2020, the UK built 13.8% more cars with 589,607 units.

Hawes said: “It’s not the only factor, but the impact of a semiconductor shortage on manufacturing cannot be overemphasized. Automakers and suppliers are struggling to keep their production lines running, and constraints will continue into 2022 and beyond. It is expected to continue.

“Schemes to support jobs such as layoffs have proven that the automotive industry has a lifeline, but today the automotive industry has come to a standstill at its most severe time. The industry is still facing a Covid-related disruption that is damaging the sector and especially threatens the supply chain. “Other countries have expanded their support, and the UK should do the same.”

