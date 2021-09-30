U.S. lawmakers will take the time to argue over playing ball





WASHINGTON, Sept.29 (Reuters) – As partisan deadlocks in the US Congress risked government shutdown and debt default, lawmakers took a break on Wednesday from one of Washington’s few bipartisan traditions: their match baseball annual.

The 2021 contest between Democrats and Republicans, an event that typically raises more than $ 1 million for charity, took place in the stadium normally used by the Washington Nationals of Major League Baseball.

In 1909, Democrats and Republicans began the tradition of putting on gloves and playing each other once a year. Last year’s game was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also delayed this year’s game until the end of the baseball season.

“It builds relationships and creates a timeout from some of the harshest partisan atmospheres, I think, that I’ve seen in Congress. So I think in fact it’s probably more necessary than ever. “Republican Representative Kevin Brady said before the game. Wednesday.

Brady, 66, said he would play second base and hit second, “which at my age is really exciting.”

President Joe Biden attended the game, arriving as his Democrats trailed 5-4 in the second inning, and he received a mixture of cheers and boos from the two-party crowd. The game came to a halt as Biden greeted players on the field and signed baseballs in the Democrats dugout.

The two teams are tied for past wins. Democrats won’t have former Morehouse College pitcher Cedric Richmond on the mound like in recent years. He quit his old job as a congressman from Louisiana to work at the Biden White House.

This year’s Democrats pitcher, Rep. Pete Aguilar, has tried to lower pre-game expectations. “The last time I started on the mound I was 8 years old,” he said in an email.

The Republicans’ main hitter and starting receiver was House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who nearly died in 2017 after being shot during baseball practice for the game that year. Democrats offered a wave of goodwill after the attack, but showed no mercy on Wednesday, freely stealing bases against Scalise’s poor throws behind the plate.

There will also be new players. Democrats had high hopes for Georgian Senator Jon Ossoff as he is only 34 years old, received rave reviews for his ultimate high school frisbee performance and played third base for the South London Pirates in the British Baseball Federation while attending London School of Economics. But Ossoff struck out and made a mistake in the first set.

A new player on the Republican side is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hot ally of former President Donald Trump and fan of the CrossFit training regime who sported a “Trump Won” mask around Capitol Hill.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, who was due to take the pitch on Wednesday night, was asked if playing against people who don’t believe Biden won the presidential election would make it difficult for a bipartisan moment.

He said he would keep the focus on the game raising money for charity. “I hope people will quit politics under the dome of the Capitol,” he said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Richard Cowan and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-lawmakers-take-time-out-feuding-play-ball-2021-09-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos