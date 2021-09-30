UK product safety laws will not prevent another Grenfell tragedy, report warns | electronic commerce





The UK’s product safety regime does not depend on preventing tragedies like the Grenfell Tower fire as shopping moves online and regulators assume new responsibilities post-Brexit, lawmakers have warned.

Currently, a third of products are purchased on the web, but the gap in the law means digital giants like Amazon and eBay are not responsible for the safety of items sold by third parties. According to a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the city council’s transaction standards service has also been cut to the bone.

PAC Chairman Meg Hillier said the Grenfell fire caused by a refrigerator-freezer horribly exposed flaws in the current setup. There was also reason for serious concerns about everyday hazards, such as the rise of harmful children’s toys and smart home appliances that could open doors to hackers.

Hillier said the huge new responsibilities after Brexit and the oversight of building materials from 2022 added to the worrisome situation.

She said she couldn’t be sure that the UK’s product safety regime would prevent the next tragedy or widespread casualties or losses, and she doesn’t even know where it’s coming from. UK consumer protection needs to be properly funded to get the right speed and power to do the job.

The nature of the safety risks people face was changing significantly and rapidly as they buy more online. The report said that websites like Amazon are not responsible for the sales of other brands as a significant source of potential product safety damage.

Lesley Rudd, CEO of charitable organization Electrical Safety First, commented on the findings of the study, saying that the lack of mandatory laws for online marketplaces is one of the biggest risks to product safety in the UK.

Rudd said the unregulated electronics market and shrinking enforcement agencies and the rise of online shopping are contributing to the perfect storm.

Until three years ago, the Trade Standards Officer enforced product safety rules, but the consumer electronics issues and Brexit-induced changes created the Office of Product Safety Standards (OPSS).

As part of the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS), OPSS is also tasked with regulating product safety at the national level, identifying risks and intervening in product issues of national importance. With a budget of $14 million, the organization still works with local trade standards offices, which do most of its enforcement activities.

OPSS has responded well to issues such as defective whirlpool devices and unsafe PPE, but a lack of data has slowed its response to risks posed by small, high-performance magnets swallowed by children who caused 40 pediatric hospitalizations last year.

The PAC committee said it has not revealed how the government will regulate product safety after Brexit. From 2023 the UK will no longer recognize the EU’s CE mark, which indicates compliance with the standard, and more inspections are needed at the border.

Against the backdrop of an increasing workload, MPs were concerned that regulators lack the capacity and skills to address the challenges they faced. It has questioned the sustainability of the UK’s Trading Standards service and has seen its budget cut by nearly 40% over the past decade. Also, as technology changed, specialized scientific and engineering knowledge was required.

