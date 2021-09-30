



Deloitte confirmed that UK revenues surged with the help of public sector contracts during the pandemic, saying work on the COVID-19 response was “essential”.

The consulting firm, which employs 20,000 people in the UK, has been one of the big winners of the government’s heavily criticized strategy of relying on consultants to support the rollout of its epidemic assistance program.

According to data provider Tussell, it has won £280 million worth of coronavirus-related public sector contracts since the pandemic began, including work on the government’s Covid-19 test plan.

Richard Houston, the company’s UK CEO, said Deloitte’s work “played a key role in reopening the UK economy after months of state regulation”.

He spoke about whether the company’s public sector contracts, including its Covid-19 testing and tracking program, represent value for money for taxpayers: to communicate the results.”

The company’s UK and Swiss business revenues, operating as a single partnership, rose 4.2% in the 12 months to the end of May to £4.49 billion, driven by demand for consulting and transaction advisory services.

The company’s 691 equity partners shared an operating profit pool of £590 million, up from £518 million a year earlier. Average earnings per partner rebounded to £854,000 from £731,000 last year.

This was slightly lower than the 2019 payout of £882,000, but this year’s partners earnings increased due to additional one-time payments from the sale of Deloitte’s UK restructuring business.

Deloitte did not disclose the size of the additional payment, but those briefed on the details said the total payment would be around £1m.

Partners also had to pay more last year to support the business, the company said. These capital contributions are returned to the partner when the partner leaves.

Deloitte is the latest professional services firm to report strong financial results after customers lifted spending cuts early in the pandemic. Partners have the highest salaries among the Big 4 accountants including PwC, EY and KPMG.

They did not lay off employees during the pandemic, but postponed their promotions and temporarily cut their pension contributions.

Houston insisted that the staff didn’t get worse overall.

“We retroactively pushed the promotion and increased the bonus pool,” he said. “Total, it’s about the same amount you originally saved.”

Employees also received a “thank you” bonus in April between £500 and £2,000 each.

The company continues its layoff round, which is expected to reduce the number of executive secretaries from about 500 to 380.

Consulting, Deloitte’s largest division, posted sales of £1.19 billion, up 10%. Revenues in the financial advisory sector also rose 10% to £578 million thanks to the boom in mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Audit and Assurance revenues increased 5%, while Tax and Legal departments grew 3% in revenue. The risk advisory department’s revenue fell by 10%.

Deloitte did not follow KPMG and PwC by disclosing data on the socioeconomic background of its employees. Houston said the data “needs more work” before the figures were released.

