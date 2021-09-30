US steps up talks over use of Russian bases for Afghan counterterrorism operations





During the classified session, senators were told this option was being seriously considered, lawmakers added. General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, the head of the United States Central Command, gave details of the specific types of planes and launch points that could be used to strike terrorist targets in Afghanistan.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also described to senators the nature of his conversations with his Russian counterpart, Valery Gerasimov, the senators added. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Milley raised the issue with Gerasimov, but further details of the talks were not previously reported.

It is their territory. But I do believe, realistically, that Russia has influence there, Senate Armed Forces Chairman Jack Reed (DR.I.) said of neighboring countries. And so [Russia] They may not have a veto, but they certainly do have an influence. So you have to talk to them.

Representatives from the Pentagon and US Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The revelations come as authorities publicly sound the alarm bells that Afghanistan is once again becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups seeking to attack the United States.

That the United States potentially finds itself relying on Moscow for its counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan is a startling turn of events, after the US withdrawal from the country caused a rapid collapse of the Afghan government in Taliban hands. Hosting operations on Russian bases also exposes the US apparatus to intelligence gathering by the Russians.

Lawmakers on both sides are not confident about the ability of the US military to rely exclusively on on-the-horizon capabilities to strike terrorist groups in Afghanistan. They are also concerned about the accuracy of drone strikes and the likelihood of civilian casualties, as evidenced by the August 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 innocent civilians, including seven children.

We have people on the ground in the countries where we use the over-the-horizon. We have easy access from the sea. Afghanistan is a landlocked country, and we don’t have people on the ground, Armed Services Committee member Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said, describing the challenges of the Pentagon plan.

It is incredible that this withdrawal from Afghanistan has put us in a situation where we are now working with the Russians and trying to negotiate with them on our occupation of space, Ernst added.

During Tuesday’s public hearing before the Senate panel, Austin stressed that we are not seeking Russian permission to do anything.

The military is currently carrying out counterterrorism operations, including the failed drone strike in Kabul from US bases hundreds of miles away in the Middle East. And on Wednesday, McKenzie said that an unnamed neighboring country allows access to U.S. launch points, but we are not based in any border countries.

Senator Kevin Cramer (RN.D.), another member of the Armed Services panel, said he was comforted by the level of detail he received in the closed hearing, but said it was was a rather strange scenario to rely on Russia.

People should be encouraged that our leaders in the Gulf and I think in the Pentagon have ideas, they have plans, they probably have better options than the ones we have today that at least allow us to function, Cramer said. We know Beyond the Horizon has never been pragmatic. Whether you come from the Gulf on an aircraft carrier or Qatar or some other place, it would be better if we could negotiate something that borders Afghanistan.

