



The UK’s drug laws are racist and cause high levels of mental health harm among black people, the former No 10 race adviser said.

Simon Woolley said drug laws introduced 50 years ago failed to reduce the use, supply and harm associated with illegal drugs and were instead used as instruments of organized racism.

Despite whites reporting higher drug consumption rates, he said, blacks were more likely to arrest and search people suspected of possessing drugs and were more likely to be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned for drug offenses, he said.

Sir Woolley, 59, who has been appointed by Theresa May to chair the government’s Racism Unit Advisory Group, and now colleague, said the failure of Britain’s drug laws was having a devastating impact on public health.

He called on the BMJ to call on doctors to speak out on the issue, saying it creates anxiety, stress and alienation that contribute to the high levels of mental health damage experienced throughout the black community.

For decades, he said, politicians from all sides have turned their attention to drug policy failures or weaponized debates to get cheap political points, he said. This has led to a half-century of stagnation, which has made an armed landing in our black community, fostering unnecessary criminalization and weakening our relationship with the police.

Woolley, who became the first black elected president of Oxbridge University this year, is calling for a review of the drug abuse law for its purpose. In his BMJ article, he urged the medical community to support a radical review of the law to consider alternative approaches.

He said these reviews should provide a comprehensive and independent assessment of the impact of substance abuse laws and their fitness for purpose over 50 years. Additionally, options for alternative approaches should be carefully considered, including growing evidence of benefits in both the decriminalization of drug users worldwide and the legal regulation of non-medical drug supply.

He said British policy failed everyone, especially the black community. Drug bans are racist in their DNA and in our society today, he wrote. It has its roots in a series of attacks on non-white communities and the substances they relate to in the US, UK and elsewhere.

Drug-related deaths in England and Wales increased for the eighth consecutive year in 2020. According to the Office for National Statistics, this number has been at its highest level for more than 25 years. Separate figures show that Scotland continues to have the worst drug death rates in Europe.

Woolley said the punitive drug policy is one of the most visible and detrimental means of experiencing systematic racism in black communities.

He described both the stop-and-seek tactics he experienced and the profound dehumanization of evacuation searches, he said: Feelings of helplessness and humiliation provoke resentment and deep distrust of law enforcement as well as the authorities that sanction them.

Wooley added: There is a growing body of literature on what works and what harms drug policy, including how to address racial inequality, which we need to inform policymakers. We must establish policies based on evidence, not fear and political inertia. We need a mature and informed public discussion on this topic, and we need to be ready to discuss all options to address the current crisis.

Whatever our views on how we can do our drug policy better, without serious, open, adult discussion, and without major health care organizations actively supporting that debate, we’ll have decades of stagnation and failure. you will face

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/29/uk-drug-laws-used-as-tool-of-systemic-racism-says-ex-no-10-adviser

