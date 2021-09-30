UK green energy surcharge changes from electricity to gas





Ministers will outline a plan to shift the green surcharge from household electricity to gas to steer consumers toward lower-carbon alternatives.

The plan, which will be announced next month, is a sign of the government’s desire for a gasoline price crisis to defeat its long-term goal of eliminating all net carbon emissions by 2050.

Citizens who use electricity to heat their home or drive an electric vehicle will pay less, while citizens who continue to use gas boilers will pay more, depending on the proposals we will consider in the next review.

Nearly a fifth of the UK’s carbon footprint comes from heating homes and workplaces, which are heavily dependent on gas use. As a pollutant, gas is taxed at a lower rate than the electricity that can be produced by renewable clean energy. Families pay an average green surcharge of £159 on their electricity bills.

Hannah Dillon of the Zero Carbon Campaign said addressing the imbalance is important. “We urge an end to the atrocities of excessive electricity bills and undervalued gas,” she said.

Ministers will argue that the policy will be phased out over a long period of time, up to 10 years, and that the combined cost of gas and electricity will remain the same.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy said: Affordability for consumers and taxpayers will be central to our approach.”

However, the announcement is likely to be controversial, as household and industrial gas rates, which increased by 10% in April, are expected to rise by 12% in October. It is expected to rise further in April next year due to the ‘price cap’ set by the energy regulator Ofgem every six months. The limit fluctuates significantly in accordance with the energy wholesale price, which has risen sharply this year.

Ministers hope that shifting the cost balance from electricity to gas will help entice consumers to install electric heat pumps and purchase electric vehicles. Both are essential components of government plans to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050. Government to ban new gas boiler sales until 2035

Josh Buckland of consulting firm Flint Global and former energy adviser for the division said the government should introduce the switch quickly enough to begin planning to achieve mass adoption of heat pumps by the end of 2010.

He added that the decision to start shifting the levy from electricity to gas will send a major price signal to the market.

“If the government doesn’t achieve the transition in the next five years or so, the savings won’t be big enough to convince consumers to make an initial investment by switching from gas boilers to electric heat pumps.”

Called “Energy Economics and Fairness Review,” the initiative will explore how to allocate energy costs to “encourage cost-effective decarbonization.” It will be published in the coming weeks as part of the government’s much-delayed strategy for decarbonizing buildings, called the Thermal and Building Strategy.

The plan will include the introduction of new levies on gas rates designed to support net zero, such as gas rates to fund the fledgling hydrogen industry.

Additionally, existing charges may be converted from electricity rates to gas rates such as low-carbon electricity subsidies.

These may include: subsidies for renewable energy, including “contracts for the difference” that guarantee energy prices; It protects energy producers from unstable wholesale prices. and “bottling rates,” which pay households that generate their own renewable electricity, which are paid through energy billing.

Ministers will also argue that the UK will benefit from a safer energy system as it relies less on imported gas and more on domestically produced nuclear, solar and wind power.

Separately, the division is expected to plan for UK ETS proceeds, an emission trading scheme that requires polluters to purchase allowances to cover their emissions. The government said last year that “long-term decarbonization money flows” would come from “part of the UK ETS”.

Even before the UK’s November COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, the Treasury’s review of whether net zero costs will fall is also expected to be delayed for a long time.

As changes designed to achieve net zero are implemented, Dillon said governments must ensure that there is a “fiscal cushion” to support those with the lowest ability to pay. “There is a lot of work to be done to sell the benefits of conversion to the masses.”

