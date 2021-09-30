Panel investigating U.S. Capitol riot issues subpoenas to Trump rally organizers





WASHINGTON, Sept.29 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives special committee investigating the deadly Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill said on Wednesday it had issued subpoenas to organizers of events and rallies leading to attack on government headquarters, as he broadened his investigation.

The committee said the subpoenas were sent to 11 people, including executives from Women for America First, a group that organized the “Save America Rally” on January 6, where then-President Donald Trump , asked the crowd to march towards the Capitol, urging them “to show strength.”

More than 600 people have been accused of participating in the violence, which followed Republican Trump’s rallying speech, repeating his false claims that his electoral defeat to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. These claims have been dismissed by several courts, state election officials and members of Trump’s own administration.

The subpoenas were issued to Amy Kremer, Founder and President of Women for America First; Kylie Kremer, founder and executive director of the pro-Trump group and Cynthia Chafian, who applied for permission for the rally on behalf of the group.

“The investigation revealed credible evidence of your involvement in events in connection with the select committee’s investigation,” read a letter sent by committee chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson.

The committee asked the 11 people to testify under oath in depositions between late October and early November, according to letters released by the panel.

Other people who the committee said were on the permit documents for the rally and who received subpoenas included Carolina Wren, Maggie Mulvaney, Justin Caporale and Tim Unes from a company called Event Strategies, Megan Powers from MPowers Consulting, Hannah Salem of Salem Strategies LLC, and Lyndon Brentnall of RMS Protection Services.

Women for American First did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Katrina Pierson, spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was also subpoenaed, who helped organize Trump’s rallies in the final weeks of his presidency.

In a letter to Pierson, Thompson requested testimony and documents from Pierson about a meeting she allegedly had with Trump on January 4.

Pierson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A crowd of Trump supporters, many of whom attended the rally, stormed the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify Biden’s electoral victory. The attack delayed that process by hours as then Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff and reporters fled the rioters.

The select committee last week issued subpoenas to four former members of the Trump administration, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon. Meadows, a former congressman, served as Trump’s chief of staff in the White House. Bannon was a White House adviser to Trump.

