Computer chip shortage UK auto industry halts production | automotive industry

UK auto industry production declined for the second month in a row in August. That’s because months of shortages of computer chips have hampered sector recovery efforts.

According to the British Automobile Manufacturers Association (SMMT), the number of cars produced at UK factories was 37,200 in August, down 27% from the same period last year. This is a decrease from 51,000 units in the same month in 2020.

Demand in the UK and beyond has recovered rapidly as the economy reopens, but automakers around the world are struggling to ramp up production due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Wipers and EV batteries.

SMMT predicts that the chip crisis will wipe out 100,000 units from total car production in the UK in 2021. This will take a toll on industries that have recently produced less than 1 million cars in the last 12 months, up from 1.7 million in 2017.

So far, production in 2021 is only 14% higher than in 2020, when the plant was closed for months. Production decreased by 32% compared to the same period in 2019.

One bright point is that the share of cars with batteries has continued to grow, both in pure electric vehicles, such as the Oxford-made electric Mini or Sunderland-made Nissan Leaf, and in hybrids with internal combustion engines. Over a quarter of all new cars produced in the UK during August were electrified, hitting an all-time high.

The UK plans to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, followed by hybrids in 2035. The US-made Tesla Model 3 has become the most popular electrified model on UK roads, according to government data released on Wednesday.

However, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said weakness in UK manufacturing output is of extreme concern to both the sector and thousands of workers across the country.

The impact of the semiconductor shortage on manufacturing cannot be overstated, he said. Automakers and suppliers are struggling to keep their production lines running with constraints expected to continue in 2022 and beyond.

Automakers and other companies across the economy will lose access to the government’s coronavirus job retention plan this week, which supported wage legislation for laid-off workers. This plan ends at the end of Thursday.

Hawes said: Job assistance initiatives such as vacations have proven that the automotive industry has such a lifeline, but today the disruption is at its worst. The industry still faces Covid-related disruptions that damage the sector and threaten supply chains in particular. Other countries have expanded their support. The UK should do the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/30/computer-chip-shortage-stalls-uk-car-industry-production The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos