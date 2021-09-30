US trade officials delay decision on new solar tariffs





Solar panels are seen at the Desert Stateline Project near Nipton, California, United States on August 16, 2021. Photo taken on August 16, 2021. REUTERS / Bridget Bennett / File Photo

Sept. 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday asked a group of anonymous domestic solar power manufacturers for additional information before considering a request to impose duties on panels produced in three countries in South Asia. South East.

This decision delays the decision of the ministry which was expected this week. The case is the latest dispute between builders of U.S. solar projects who depend on cheap imports for most of their supplies and the small domestic manufacturing sector that says it cannot effectively compete with the flood of imports to low price from Asia.

U.S. solar project developers have lobbied forcefully against any Commerce investigation into new tariffs, saying the investigation alone would scare off the foreign solar producers they rely on and cripple a sector essential to meeting the country’s goals by climate change.

The anonymous group asking for the tariffs last month asked the Commerce Department to investigate whether imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam were unfair. He accuses Chinese producers of moving manufacturing to those countries to avoid US taxes on solar cells and panels made in China.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department sent group lawyer Timothy Brightbill a letter setting an Oct. 6 deadline for so-called U.S. solar manufacturers against Chinese bypassing to answer a series of questions.

A question asks group members to identify themselves. The group said in documents filed with Commerce that its members wanted to remain anonymous because they feared retaliation in the market, a claim the department also asked it to explain.

The ministry said it would issue a decision within 45 days of receiving a response.

Brightbill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Solar Energy Industries Association, the trade group opposing the tariff request, said it was disappointed that the department did not reject the group’s petition out of hand, but said the additional information would show the petitioners “have no records”.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler, Richard Chang and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-commerce-seeks-more-detail-domestic-solar-producers-tariff-case-2021-09-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos