Energy Crisis: What Brent Birth Fate Tells Britain’s Resilience | business news





The remote North Sea, halfway between the Shetland Islands and Norway, is one of the world’s most important oil fields.

It may seem strange to think of an oil field (in this case covered by a gray sea) as symbolic, but Brent oil, which first started production in 1976, is an exception.

Here in Brent, many of the earliest developments in offshore oil and gas production took place (a huge platform at sea, with bridges reaching up to 140 meters below). The reason Britain’s oil price is called ‘Brent’ is because this oil field, which pumped more than 3 billion barrels in its lifetime, has long been used as a benchmark for North Sea crude oil.

In other words, Brent is not somewhere in the North Sea. For many people in business, it is the North Sea.

Image: The Shell Brent Delta platform moves to the Able UK shipyard in Hartlepool, which will be decommissioned in 2017.

Except for more. The Brent oil field is now dead. The last dribbles of oil and gas were extracted from the last remaining platforms in March and April.

This watershed passed quietly without anyone noticing it is worth pondering for several reasons.

The North Sea is not dead. Not at all. Brent oil has been in decline for several years. In fact, it can be said that it has been declining slowly since its peak in 1982 when it produced over 500,000 barrels per day. This is enough to provide heating and power to half of all homes.

The other fields picked up where they left off. The UK’s largest Culzean oil field currently produces 100,000 barrels per day. Before the pandemic, the North Sea could produce close to 2 million barrels per day.

This is not a small number.

But they are much smaller than they used to be. The UK transitioned from a net oil and gas exporter to a net importer in the early 2000s.

Today, we depend on imports for about half (actually less than half) of our oil and gas needs. For a long time, people have wondered what this decline actually means for our daily lives. We seem to find out.

Wholesale gas prices have peaked in recent weeks. As a result, electricity prices hit an all-time high. On a futures basis, prices are likely to remain high throughout the winter. It’s hard to calculate how important this is to so many parts of our lives, except to say that this will be consequential.

Your bill is likely to be quite high. And since winter hasn’t started yet and the weather has remained relatively warm this time of the year, the impact has yet to be seen. But it is coming.

There are several reasons for the high gas and electricity prices seen in most of Europe.

There is less gas coming from Russia than before the pandemic. The volume coming from the North Sea is less than usual, in part thanks to post-COVID maintenance. There is a huge demand for liquefied natural gas from Asian countries struggling with coal shortages. But most of all, the global economy is recovering from COVID-19 and energy demand is growing at near unprecedented levels. high demand; There is not enough supply.

Image: China is experiencing blackouts due to global coal shortages.

If the UK is still producing enough oil and gas to meet all its needs, this will not necessarily protect the UK.

We live in a global market where prices are shaped by global factors. However, it is very plausible that the price shock would not have been so high. As of Wednesday morning, electricity prices in the UK are around €220 per MWh. In Norway it was 88 euros per MWh. North Sea oil and gas is not the primary cause, let alone the sole reason for this gap. Norway and its neighbours have enormous hydropower capacity that they can rely on again.

Nevertheless, the less oil and gas the UK produces, the more dependent it is on global supplies and the more exposed it is to these kinds of episodes.

This brings us back to Brent. All fields have a finite lifespan. In the UK, many sectors are in decline. However, there are many more opportunities, especially in the west of the Shetland.

Image: Aberdeen is the UK’s oil industry capital.

If the UK does not capitalize on these known opportunities, Oil and Gas UK forecasts that by the end of 2010 the share of gas we will import from abroad will increase from 45% to 73%. Taking advantage of the known opportunities representing the maritime industry will not eliminate the need for imports, but will keep them roughly constant. Thus, by 2030, more than half of oil and gas will be supplied from abroad.

Now, in an ideal world, we would eliminate demand for oil and gas overnight.

In an ideal world, we would no longer need to burn fossil fuels for heating or electricity, but would only use them to make durable, recyclable plastics or important chemicals. But we live in a real world, not an ideal world. So, in the near future, people will have gas boilers in their homes and will need a quick and reliable backup to the power grid when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining. .

Even if gas demand can be reduced in the near future, it is difficult to imagine our life without heavy industry.

Which one raises the issue? Is it better to produce that gas in this country, or is it better to inject it abroad? Off the coast of Scotland, there are many projects awaiting approval in the North Sea and North Atlantic deeper than Brent.

The government paused. I would be reluctant to do that before the COP26 summit in Glasgow. But once the summit is over, I believe most of the industry will quickly and quietly approve the project. There will be a cry. Approving these kinds of projects is rarely fashionable today.

But in the real world, these decisions are much more subtle and difficult than many people think. Perhaps that’s why no one knows how they feel about the end of the Brent oilfield.

That story is our story – it strengthened our country through the 80’s and 90’s. But it was and still is about dependence on fossil fuels. The story isn’t over yet.

The show examines how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.

