General Mark Milley faces wave of GOP attacks on Trump-era actions





As Republicans took to the reports to accuse Milley of violating the chain of command and denigrating the former president, hearings that aimed to examine military and political missteps in Afghanistan have at times turned into a battle between Milley and lawmakers as to whether he had become a political actor – a suggestion the four-star general categorically rejected.

“I am concerned that there are false descriptions of me becoming very politicized as an individual and that it is my willingness to become politicized, which is not true,” Milley told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. “I try to stay apolitical, and I believe I am.”

Milley apologized for the event, acknowledging that his participation, especially in uniform, violated the sacrosanct military ethic of avoiding political activity.

“I did my best to remain personally apolitical and to try to keep the army out of real domestic politics, and I insisted on this point as soon as I became president and especially from the summer last, “Milley said, in an apparent reference to the Lafayette Square event.

As in the Senate Armed Services hearing on Tuesday, some Republican lawmakers used their limited speaking time on Wednesday to castigate Milley for spending time during the year since the damaging photoshoot with writers whose books on the Trump administration portray the general as a champion of democracy and American institutions.

One lawmaker has directly accused the four-star general of being more concerned with his image than winning wars, while others criticized him for leaking consistent information to members of the media rather than Congress.

“Washington Insider Books”

“You’re a lot more interested in your perception and the way people think of you in the Washington Insider Books than you care about winning, which this group seems incapable of doing,” Rep. Matt said Wednesday. Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, about Milley and his colleagues at the hearing, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Head of US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie.

In his opening remarks ahead of the two hearings, Milley specifically addressed new reporting in “Peril,” a book by veteran Watergate reporter Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa which details the military chief’s phone conversations to reassure a general. nervous Chinese and his efforts to prevent President Trump from ordering a potentially dangerous military strike.

Milley’s actions, which were reported by CNN and others earlier this month ahead of the book’s release, drew heavy criticism from Trump and his allies, including calls for Milley’s resignation. and on his trial for treason.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the senior U.S. general offered a staunch defense for his actions, telling lawmakers that the call with the Chinese official was not only appropriate, but that many senior Trump officials were aware it was happening. was produced. It didn’t limit the reviews.

“You have chosen to speak to reporters rather than us, and this is of great concern,” said Representative Mike Turner, citing Milley’s efforts to allay China’s concerns. “No one in Congress knew that one of the two major nuclear powers thought they might be in danger of attack,” the Ohio Republican added.

Some have gone so far as to accuse Milley of violating his chain of command – even though he testified that he reflected the former president’s intention and that Trump administration officials were made aware of the calls.

“They are two great powers, and I’m doing my best to convey the president’s intention, President Trump’s intention, to ensure that the American people are protected from an incident that could escalate,” Milley said on Wednesday. .

“I understand your intention,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Republican from Missouri, adding that she still thought it was “worthy of your resignation.”

“I’m not going to warn an enemy of what the United States is going to do in a real plan,” Milley retorted. “What I’m trying to do is persuade an adversary, who is heavily armed, who was clearly and unambiguously, according to intelligence reports, very nervous about our behavior and what was going on there. inside this country, and they feared that we, President Trump, was going to launch an attack. He was not going to launch an attack. ”

“Under the leadership of the Secretary of Defense, I engaged the Chinese in order to persuade them,” Milley said.

Heated exchanges

Milley also pushed back against criticism of his interactions with the press, including Woodward, telling lawmakers he didn’t regret speaking to the Washington Post reporter despite being concerned the book misrepresented him. as being ready to “politicize”.

“I think it’s important for me to talk to the media,” he said, adding at another point that “I believe part of my job is to communicate to the media. as a government, what we do as a military man, to explain to the people.

But Milley’s remarks did little to quell the outrage of some Republicans who accused the president of trying to rehabilitate his image and do so at the expense of national security. described by the DC press corps, you spent a lot of time doing this, ”Senator Josh Hawley said in Tuesday’s hearing.

Hawley, a Republican from Missouri who faced significant criticism for his actions on January 6 and his comments downplaying the attack on the Capitol in the months that followed, then suggested that Milley prioritize the efforts to repair its own public image rather than focusing on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. and called on him to resign.

Gaetz, who is one of Trump’s most vocal allies in Congress, launched a sharper attack on Milley on Wednesday, eliciting a stern response from America’s top general.

“You spent more time with Bob Woodward on this book than analyzing the very likely prospect that the Afghan government would immediately fall into the hands of the Taliban, didn’t you,” Gaetz accused.

“Not even close, Congressman,” Milley replied.

Gaetz went on to tell Milley, “We are not questioning your personal conduct, we are questioning in an official capacity, going and undermining the chain of command, which is obviously what you did.”

“I didn’t undermine the chain of command,” Milley replied.

Pennsylvania Representative Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat and Air Force veteran, apologized after Gaetz’s tirade and attempted to reduce the hearing to substantive issues. She thanked the military leaders for “the opportunity to ask you important questions, questions that should be put to you in the spirit of our responsibility of surveillance, rather than provocation.”

Apologies and visible frustration

Ongoing attacks on Milley’s press relations appeared to weigh on some members as the audience progressed.

The Democratic panel chairman, Rep. Adam Smith from Washington, looked visibly frustrated and at one point let out an audible sigh that seemed to sum up his feelings about the attack by his fellow Republicans. At the end of another round of questions about Milley’s interactions with book authors, Smith muttered, “It was helpful.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming, also apologized to Milley for Republicans who questioned him at Wednesday’s hearing and applauded his actions related to the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. United States, noting that this was “the first time in our nation’s history that we were doing this.” no peaceful transfer of power. ”

“General Milley, you found yourself in your constitutionally prescribed role, standing in the breach. And for any member of this committee, for any American, to question your loyalty to our nation, to question your understanding of our Constitution, your loyalty to our Constitution, your recognition and understanding of the civilian chain of command, is despicable, ”Cheney said.

“I want to apologize to the members of this committee,” she added.

CNN’s Ellie Kaufman, Jennifer Hansler, Michael Conte, Christian Sierra, Sarah Fortinsky, Corey James and Jeremy Herb contributed reporting

