British women entrepreneurs struggle for fair funding





Former Virgin Money boss Jayne-Anne Gadhia, who was seeking funding for her fintech startup Snoop, got a blunt response from a venture capital partner at a large American company. by man.

Despite a successful record of 10 years of handling British lenders and parts of Northern Rock, she walked away empty-handed.

Two years later, Snoop completed a £47m fundraising after securing backing from Salesforce and the Paulson group.

But Gadhia’s early struggles are a familiar story to many female founders. The data shows that women-led businesses are more difficult to raise up-front than men-started and face more hurdles that convince investors that they need to support growth.

According to a recent Financial Times list of the UK’s Top 100 Entrepreneurs based on company revenue and value, the percentage of women is significantly lower.

There are several signs that this is changing, with founders pointing to improved pipelines for women-led startups.

FT has compiled a profile of 30 of the UK’s top female entrepreneurs based on the funds raised over the past decade and the growth rates of the companies they have founded.

30 British Entrepreneurs to Watch

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This could be because you are offline or have JavaScript disabled in your browser.

However, it is clear that few women-started companies in the UK have reached the level of maturity needed to compete with the largest global tech companies.

“Venture capital companies are mostly run by some type of person,” Gadhia said. “And men are more comfortable with other men like them.”

Women entrepreneurs’ share of the UK’s £billion venture capital funding has remained stubbornly below 2% for most of the past decade, according to figures from investment tracker Dealroom.

Of the €23.7 billion invested in UK startups this year, according to Dillum, women-only teams made up only 1.4%, while men-only leadership teams made up nearly 90% of available capital.

Tessa Clarke, co-founder of Olio, an app aimed at combating food waste, said, “The venture capital industry is an industry that is transforming humanity in the short term.” “[It] We are overinvesting in businesses that male investors are interested in, and we are investing in businesses led by women and diverse founders. . . We are running out of money woefully.”

PensionBee CEO Romi Savova accelerates growth, although women-led businesses have had more success in raising funds with friends, acquaintances and family through a small network of angel investors He said it was difficult to raise funds to do so. This, she argued, has often caused women entrepreneurs to “deplete capital” at critical points.

Some founders have suggested that the fastest way to increase initial funding for women is to increase diversity among the venture’s own investors, such as pension funds or family offices.

Former Pinterest engineer Tracy Chou, a prominent diversity activist and founder of the anti-bullying platform Block Party, said he still felt penalized when it came to fundraising.

“People who were less qualified than me in every way raised ten times as much money as me to solve this exact problem,” she said. Chou said some male investors have dismissed Block Party as too “a niche” because men are less likely to be bullied online.

Tabitha Goldstaub, who runs the UK’s AI Council and CogX, says the disparity is due to the UK’s childcare problem. “I think the UK will solve the childcare problem and [female-founded] The startup ecosystem is flying,” he said.

But Michelle Kennedy, founder of the women’s online community Peanut, warns: There are some changes, but there is a lot more work to be done.”

