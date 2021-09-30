The United States will not normalize or improve diplomatic relations with Syria | Politics News





Washington suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria in 2012 and subsequently imposed sanctions on the government of President al-Assads.

The United States does not intend to normalize or improve diplomatic relations with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, nor does it encourage others to do so, a spokesman for the United States said. US State Department.

The comments came in response to questions from the Reuters news agency on whether Washington was encouraging and supporting a rapprochement between Jordan and Syria after Jordan fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday.

The move was aimed at boosting countries’ struggling economies and stepping up pressure from Arab states to reenter Syria after being avoided during the civil war.

The United States will not normalize or improve diplomatic relations with the Assad regime and will not encourage others to do so, given the atrocities inflicted by the Assad regime on the Syrian people, a door said on Wednesday. – speech from the State Department in an email.

Assad has not regained any legitimacy in our eyes, and there is no question for the United States to normalize its relations with his government at this stage.

It was one of the strongest comments to date on Syria from the Biden administration, whose Syrian policy has largely focused on the permanent defeat of the ISIL Group (ISIS) and the provision of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

The United States has not had a diplomatic presence in Syria since 2012.

Heavy penalties

The Trump administration last June imposed its most sweeping sanctions on al-Assad and those close to him to stifle his government’s revenue in an attempt to force him back to UN-led negotiations and to negotiate an end to the country’s 10-year war. .

The Arab states severed ties with Syria during the civil war, which the United Nations says killed at least 350,000 people, and the Arab states allied with the United States, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States. United Arab Emirates, supported opposition groups fighting al-Assad.

The United Arab Emirates and Syria restored diplomatic relations in 2018.

The Egyptian and Syrian foreign ministers met on Friday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in what Egyptian media said was the first meeting at this level in about 10 years.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during their meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York earlier this month [Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

Officials in Jordan, an ally of the United States, and Lebanon have urged Washington to relax sanctions against Syria.

We believe that stability in Syria, and in the region as a whole, can only be achieved through a political process that represents the will of all Syrians and we are committed to working with allies, partners and the UN to ensure that a lasting political solution remains within reach, the State Department spokesman said.

Al-Assad has reclaimed most of Syria, but some areas remain beyond his control. Turkish forces are deployed across much of the north and northwest, the last rebel stronghold, and American forces are stationed in the Kurdish-controlled east and northeast.

