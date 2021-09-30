FirstFT: UK green energy surcharge transitioning from electricity to gas





Good morning. This article is an on-site version of the FirstFT newsletter. When you sign up for the Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition, it’s sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Ministers will outline plans next month to shift the green surcharge from household electricity to gas to entice UK consumers to lower-carbon alternatives.

These plans are a sign of the government’s commitment to the gasoline price crisis to defeat its long-term goal of eliminating all net carbon emissions by 2050.

Citizens who use electricity to heat their home or drive an electric vehicle will pay less, while citizens who continue to use gas boilers will pay more, depending on the proposals we will consider in the next review.

Almost a fifth of the UK’s carbon footprint comes from heating homes and workplaces that rely on gas. Fuel is taxed at a lower rate than electricity that can be produced with renewable clean energy. Families pay an average green surcharge of £159 on their electricity bills.

Ahead of the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, climate experts say Downing Street must start convincing British people to make significant changes to their lives, from how they heat their homes to the cars they drive.

Do you agree with the proposed green surcharge change? Let us know what you think at [email protected] Thanks for reading — Jennifer.

Five more stories in the news

1. Democrats Want to Avoid Shutdown Because of Debt Limits The US Senate was poised to vote on a bill to avoid government shutdowns. A “catastrophic” default within three weeks.

2. City of London bosses require a short-term business visa. According to a report from TheCityUK, financial services companies are facing soaring costs of recruiting talented employees that threaten Square Mile’s competitiveness. The group says the new short-term business visa will streamline the cost and time required to move people to local offices.

3. Difficulty recovering from losses after inflation woes Yesterday, US stocks struggled to recover from losses amid fears of long-term inflation and rate hikes in US equities since May.

Learn more: The signs point to stagflation, not deflation, but it’s still in its infancy, my colleague Robert Armstrong wrote in the Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here.

4. Deliveroo Launches Fast Grocery Service with Morrisons Meal delivery app takes the first step toward “fast” grocery delivery in partnership with supermarket chain Wm Morrison to open its own “dark store” in London called “Deliveroo Hop”.

Deliveroo Hop will compete with new grocery delivery startups including Getir, Gorillas and Zapp. © AFP via Getty Images

5. Evergrande sells bank stake A heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer has raised 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) by selling a portion of its stake in the bank to a state-owned investment group. The sale comes amid a deepening liquidity crisis after Evergrande failed to pay $83.5 million in interest on its dollar-denominated bonds last week.

Thank you to all the readers who voted yesterday. 63% said the US should have some presence in Afghanistan.

coronavirus digest

New data highlight two speed characteristics of the global recovery. Growing infections are putting the brakes on the Asia Pacific region while EU consumer activity is buoyant.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell warned that inflationary supply chain problems could persist. The same was true for the governors of the central banks of the EU, Japan and the UK.

Do you know the difference between “boost shot” and “third dose”? Confusion is overshadowing Joe Biden’s scaled-down booster campaign.

Deloitte confirmed that UK revenues surged with the help of public sector contracts during the pandemic, saying work on COVID-19 was “essential”.

Tickets for the Beijing Winter Olympics are only sold to spectators from mainland China, and athletes and other participants who have not completed their vaccinations will be quarantined for three weeks.

The American Basketball Association will not pay players who have been absent from matches for refusing to comply with local vaccine regulations.

days ahead

The UK Coronavirus Policy Change Employment Retention Plan ends today, the same day the most recent unemployment figures are released. Older workers and Londoners are at the highest risk of long-term unemployment as the subsidy ends. Also, people who attend nightclubs and other crowded places in the UK must be fully vaccinated starting today.

The U.S. Senate Committee hearing on Rep. Facebook will draw Antigone Davis, the company’s head of privacy, and will focus on concerns about child safety and mental health.

US Infrastructure Bill Vote Democrat Chair Nancy Pelosi planned to vote on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill. But progressive Democrats have promised to halt the package before consensus is reached on a larger $3.5 trillion budget bill.

Economic Data The Eurozone is set to publish its monthly Eurostat unemployment rate, and in the US, unemployment claims are expected to rise two weeks later and then fall in the week ended September 25th. (FT, WSJ)

Join the FT’s Africa Summit on October 19th and learn how the continental free trade zone is being built after Covid-19.

other things we read and hear

What happened to China Goldman Sachs? For US banks, controlling a Chinese joint venture meant a ticket to future wealth. After 10 months, Goldman’s position looks less secure. Instead, it faces a paradox. Are you ready to dive deeper into China as China’s crackdown on large corporations undermines investment opportunities?

The ripple effect: The Hong Kong stock market is writing its worst new listing quarter since the early days of Covid-19 after a regulatory crackdown on a Chinese tech group stifled a lucrative stock sales stream.

German corporate business leaders optimistic about a potential three-party coalition see the Greens and Liberal Democrats (considered the new political kings) setting aside debt and tax gaps and setting up a platform to come together. One of the two big parties. But it may be a vain dream.

Data from the funding wars of British female entrepreneurs show that women-led businesses are more difficult to raise up-front than men-started and face more hurdles convincing investors to support growth. But it is still possible. Here are 30 founders who have built fast-growing businesses despite forbidden adversity.

How to make single finances work in a world built for couples Almost 1 in 4 of us live alone, but dealing with the financial and emotional burden of doing everything alone can be challenging. In this week’s Money Clinic podcast episode, consumer editor Claer Barrett joins two experts in advocating singleness.

Would you like to eat a guinea pig? As globalization and tourism expand the western palate, writes Gillian Tett, that deceptively simple question has become a classic example of cultural anthropology lessons on the subjective nature of our attitudes towards food.

movie

In a review of the new James Bond film No Time to Die, Danny Leigh says 19 months is a long time for a martini to sit empty. I’m worried about the lukewarm and dusty film. It turned out not a little.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas team up on one of the film’s standout scenes © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC and MGM. All rights reserved

Remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive FirstFT push notifications every morning in the app. Send your suggestions and feedback to [email protected]

Recommended Newsletter for You

Due Diligence — Featured articles in the world of corporate finance. sign up here

Moral Money — Our must-see newsletter on socially responsible business, sustainable finance and more. sign up here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/55049d42-8a1c-42c1-b5d9-5107218761cd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos