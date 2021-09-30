North Korea’s Kim Seeks Better Relations With South, But Criticizes US





In a speech to his country’s parliament on Wednesday, Kim said the re-establishment of cross-border hotlines, largely inactive for over a year, would fulfill the Korean people’s wishes for a peace between the Koreas, according to the manager. Korean Central News Agency.

Kim has always accused South Korea of ​​being determined to beg for external support and cooperation while calling for international cooperation in bondage to the United States, rather than committing to resolve issues independently between the Koreas. .

Kim reiterated that her powerful sister Kim Yo Jong is calling on Seoul to abandon its double-handed attitude and hostile view of Norths missile testing and other developments, saying the fate of inter-Korean relations is at a critical juncture. Some experts say North Korea is pressuring South Korea to tone down criticism of its ballistic missile tests, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions, in an effort to obtain international recognition as a nuclear power.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry has responded that it will prepare to re-establish hotlines it says are needed to discuss and resolve many outstanding issues. He said stable operation of the chains is expected as their restoration was directly ordered by Kim Jong Un.

Regarding the United States, Kim Jong Un has rejected repeated offers by the United States to resume talks without preconditions, calling them an attempt to hide the hostile politics of the Americas and military threats which he says remain unaffected.

The Biden administration touts diplomatic engagement and dialogue without preconditions, but this is only a small trick to deceive the international community and hide its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by successive US administrations, Kim said.

He added: The United States remains completely unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing a hostile policy towards (North Korea), but uses smarter means and methods to do so.

North Korea has long called the US-led economic sanctions and regular military exercises between Washington and Seoul as evidence of the hostile US policies towards them. Kim Jong Un has said he will bolster his nuclear arsenal and not resume nuclear diplomacy with Washington unless this US hostility is lifted.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hope that they will sit down for talks with North Korea anywhere and anytime, but have maintained they will maintain the sanctions until the North takes action. concrete steps towards denuclearization. Diplomacy has stalled for the past two and a half years over disagreements over the easing of US-led sanctions in exchange for limited denuclearization measures.

Ahead of the launch on Tuesday of what North Korea said was a new hypersonic missile, it also launched a newly developed cruise missile and ballistic missile from a train this month. Both of these weapons could carry nuclear bombs to attack targets in South Korea and Japan, two key US allies where a total of 80,000 US troops are stationed.

Kim said in his speech to parliament that momentum has been given to (…) the development of a powerful new weapons system capable of completely containing the military movements of hostile forces. He accused the United States and its vassal forces of creating a neo-cold war and ordered officials to develop tactical measures on relations with the United States.

Kim Jong Un maintains a moratorium on testing a longer-range missile capable of reaching the American homeland, an indication he wants to maintain the chances of future diplomacy with the United States

After nearly 10 years in power, Kim Jong Un said North Korea was facing the worst crisis in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters. In his last speech, he called for progress towards a struggling economy, but called for increased efforts to tighten epidemic prevention measures and achieve other goals set at a ruling Workers’ Party congress in January.

Meanwhile, Kims’ sister was elected a member of the State Affairs Commission headed by her brother during this week’s Supreme People’s Assembly session, KCNA reported. The appointment of Kim Yo Jong, who is already a senior official in the Workers’ Party that manages Pyongyang’s relations with Seoul, is another sign that Kim is strengthening her family’s power in the face of hardship.

