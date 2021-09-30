COVID-19: UK economy’s coronavirus collapse no longer measured as worst in 300 years | business news





The UK economy is no longer believed to have suffered the biggest annual contraction in 300 years last year, according to revised official figures.

According to the National Statistical Office (ONS), the gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 9.7% in 2020.

The contraction due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic paralyzing economic activity has been described as the worst since the Great Frost of 1709.

Image: Spending surged in Q2 of this year.

However, according to the latest figures, the 2020 collapse is 9.69%, down to two decimal places.

This means that the annual GDP decline due to the pandemic is the worst in 99 years, not 311.

ONS said the amendments were the result of improved sources and methods, including better data on the financial sector and removing some of the impact of price movements.

The revised figures also showed that the UK economy grew stronger than previously thought in the second quarter of this year as consumers curbed savings to fuel a surge in spending.

According to ONS, GDP grew 5.5% between April and June, initially forecasting 4.8% growth.

This means that by the middle of this year the UK is closer than previously thought to recovering land lost as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The government has a week to save Christmas

ONS now believes GDP is 3.3% lower than at the end of 2019, which it initially estimated would be 4.4% short of GDP through the second quarter.

More recent figures show that recovery has slowed sharply after supply chain problems such as the shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers and global chip shortages, as well as the “pingdemic” that requires workers to be quarantined, took a toll.

As inflationary pressures increase as oil and natural gas prices rise, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warns that the recovery faces “difficult yards”.

However, the second quarter was revitalized as household spending rebounded 7.9% after the economy reopened in the spring. This represents 4 percentage points from the 5.5% growth figure.

The household savings rate was 11.7%, a sharp drop from 18.4% in the first quarter, the second highest ever.

Image: BoE Governor Andrew Bailey warns Britain’s recovery faces ‘hard yards’.

Industries that will benefit from these spending are hotels and restaurants, up 87.6%, wholesale and retail by 13.1%, and beauty, up 20.4%.

ONS said the increase reflected the reopening of the economy and stimulus for the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Ruth Gregory, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said: “Overall, the upward revision to GDP is clearly welcome, but the second quarter was three months ago and the recovery appears to have stalled since.”

“Even so, given that there is less room in the economy to encourage the Bank of England to raise interest rates in the not-too-distant future.”

