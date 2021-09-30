US moves closer to Exascale: Frontier installation underway





During the Advisory Committee on Advanced Scientific Computing (ASCAC) meeting, held by Zoom this week (September 29-30), it was revealed that the Frontier supercomputer is currently installed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge. , Tenn. Staff at the Oak Ridge Computing Facility, supported by the community Exascale Computing Project and technology partner HPE, are working hard to bring America’s first exascale system into service this year and ensure that the system is ready for real science from day one.

DOE’s Office of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Associate Director Barb Helland said the agency has met its priority goal of starting the deployment (receipt and installation of hardware) of at least one Exascale computer system by September 30, 2021. “

Border installation underway at ORNL (Source: ORNL / DOE)

This is a major milestone in the larger DOE mission goal of “engaging in research and development to create a capable exascale computing ecosystem that integrates hardware and software capabilities delivering at least 100x the performance of the current 10 petaflops (10 ^ 15 floating point operations per second) in a range of applications representing government needs and societal priorities such as artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

We are getting cabinets, ”Helland told the nearly 150 attendees at the ASCAC meeting,“ Frontier is being delivered. “

“And this is important because the ministry had a priority agency objective… to engage in the research and development of a capable exascale IT ecosystem. The main step that we had to achieve in this priority objective of the agency is “by September 30, 2021, start the deployment, reception and installation of at least one exascale system”. This system is Frontier, she said.

Border cabinets being installed (Source: ORNL / DOE)

Built by HPE, Frontier will span over 9,000 Cray EX nodes, each consisting of a third-generation AMD Epyc processor and four Radeon Instinct MI200 GPUs, connected through the Slingshot 11 network. Frontier is expected to deliver more than 1, 5 HPC and AI processing performance exaflops, according to ORNL.

This summer, we learned that Frontier is on the verge of meeting the 20 MW exascale power target set by DARPA in 2008. Delivering 1.5 exaflops into 29 megawatts equals 19.33 megawatts to 1 exaflops.

Presented at the HPC User Forum (September 7, 2021)

If accomplished, this impressive leap in energy efficiency will showcase the technological advancements made by HPE (which acquired Cray in 2019) and AMD, which today announced its goal of achieving fuel efficiency gains. energy efficiency multiplied by 30 by 2025.

These technological advances and others would not have been possible in this period without the public investment provided by a series of exascale development programs (FastForward, etc.) and other investments, made through the CORAL (Collaboration of Oak Ridge, Argonne and Livermore) as well as the National Strategic Computing Initiative and the Exascale Computing Project.

“OLCF is ready for the border” (source: DOE ASCAC meeting slide, September 29, 2021)

Full-size header image showing the installation of Frontier currently in progress: here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hpcwire.com/2021/09/29/us-closes-in-on-exascale-frontier-installation-is-underway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos