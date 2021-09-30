Analysis: Growth funds among third quarter winners for U.S. investors as COVID concerns grow





A man famous outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex first crossed the 60,000 level, in Mumbai, India on September 24, 2021. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas

NEW YORK, Sept. 30 (Reuters) – U.S. mid-cap growth funds, emerging market equities and inflation-protected bonds were among the winners for U.S. investors in a turbulent third quarter that saw saw the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high before falling in late September as rising Treasury yields and debt negotiations in Washington weighed on investor morale.

Growth funds investing in U.S. equities beat their value-oriented peers in the quarter, as a resurgence of COVID-19 over the summer strengthened the case for investors to revert to some of the big names in the technology that has dominated the markets in recent years is called home based trading. This movement has reversed in recent weeks as Treasury yields have skyrocketed. Read more

The mid-size US large-cap growth fund gained 4.6%, while the mid-size large-cap value fund gained 0.9%, according to Morningstar. The S&P 500 is on track for a 1.4% gain, after rising nearly 8.2% in the second quarter.

“The general meltdown of risky assets has continued and we believe this is largely due to accommodative monetary policy,” said Marc Zabicki, research director for LPL Financial.

Investors are now assessing to what extent the concerns that have erupted in recent weeks will impact the performance of US stocks for the remainder of the year. These include a hawkish Federal Reserve tilt that inflated Treasury yields, the collapse of heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) and a potentially ugly debt ceiling battle among lawmakers. Americans. The S&P 500 is on track for a loss of 3.6% for the month of September. Read more

“The global economy is suffering from a series of significant economic shocks at a time when certain market segments are quite expensive based on high expectations of long-term growth,” wrote Sébastien Galy, senior market strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The $ 37 million Alger Mid-Cap 40 ETF was the top performer among funds investing in U.S. equities, gaining 17.4%, according to Morningstar. The fund’s main holdings include cloud-based company HubSpot Inc (HUBS.N), which rose 16.9% for the quarter, and biotech firm Repligen Corp (RGEN.O), whose shares climbed by nearly 44% for the quarter.

Among the top performers for the quarter were several funds that invest in Indian stocks, reflecting the rise in the Sensex stock index (.BSESN), which is up 24.4% this year on a wave of liquidity fueled by the central bank and a wave of technology. targeted public offers. Food delivery company Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) jumped nearly 66% on its market debut after its Indian IPO on July 23, while shares of state-owned Life Insurance Corp are set to debut later this year in what is expected to be India’s largest. initial public offering registered.

Gains in the boiling Indian market propelled Wasatch Emerging India fund by $ 617 million ahead of all other actively managed US funds, with a return of 21.9% for the quarter through September 24, according to data. latest available from Morningstar. . The fund’s largest position, accounting for almost 10% of its assets, is in financial services firm Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS), whose shares have risen nearly 130% in the past 12 months. .

Among bond funds, six of the 25 best-performing funds invested primarily in inflation-protected bonds, nearly double any other category, Morningstar said, fearing the current surge in consumer prices might last longer. provided that.

The $ 4.2 billion AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund, a multi-sector fund that has about half of its portfolio in lower-grade bonds, had the best performance among bond funds in general, with a return of 4% for the quarter.

A key factor that will likely boost stock and bond performance for the remainder of the year will be the outcome of debt ceiling negotiations in Washington over the next several weeks, said Randy Frederick, chief trading and trading officer. products derived from the Schwab Center. for Financial Research.

Congress has yet to pass a funding bill to keep government open. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. government will hit its debt limit on October 18, opening up the possibility of a default.

Frederick expects the stock market to recover until the end of the year if these issues are resolved before the deadline.

Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/growth-funds-among-q3-winners-us-investors-covid-worries-grew-2021-09-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos