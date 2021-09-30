The US is expected to open to Europeans in November, but Americans are still strongly advised to avoid traveling to 12 EU / Schengen countries





While the United States administration has yet to reveal more details on its plan to reopen for vaccinated internationals from 33 countries in early November, the United States State Department is currently strongly advising Americans to avoid surrendering. in 12 countries of the European Union and the Schengen area.

Most recently, on September 27, the State Department changed the travel advisory to Norway and Bulgaria from Reconsider Travel to Do Not Travel. The latter is the highest advisory level due to the greater likelihood of fatal risks, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com.

The Centers for Disease Controland Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Advisory for Norway due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-cleared vaccine, the advisory for Norway says.

The warning against travel to Bulgaria and ten other EU / Schengen countries is the same.

Since September 30, Americans are strongly advised to avoid traveling to the following 12 countries in the EU / Schengen area:

Bulgaria (since September 27) Estonia (since August 30) France (since August 9) Greece (since August 2) Iceland (since August 9) Ireland (since August 2) Lithuania (since September 13) Norway (since September 27) Portugal (since July 26) Slovenia (since September 13) Spain (since July 26) Switzerland (since August 30)

According to data from the World Health Organization, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past seven days per 100,000 population in the United States is higher than in the majority of those countries.

While the United States has a rate of 244.13 new detected cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, Portugal’s rate is 45.08, while Spain’s is 27.65.

Apart from Lithuania (378.94), Estonia (314.3) and Slovenia (289.28), all other countries on this list reported a lower number of new cases during the same period, per 100 000 inhabitants.

The Level 3 Reconsider travel advisory, on the other hand, is issued for several other countries in Europe, including Slovakia, the Netherlands, Malta, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Finland, among others. .

The US State Department issues four different travel advisories, depending on the level of risk a country presents to a traveler. In addition to level 4, Do not travel and level 3, Reconsider travel, there is also level 2, Use extra caution and level 1, Use normal caution.

The United States announced its decision to exempt from the entry ban vaccinated travelers from the 26 countries of the Schengen area, the United Kingdom and Ireland, among others, on September 19. Little is yet known about how the ban will be lifted. However, so far, it is known that those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be exempt from the ban. The same will also have to test for COVID-19 in order to be able to enter the United States.

