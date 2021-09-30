UK raises 500 million aid fund for vulnerable people during winter





The Boris Johnson government has announced a £500m fund to help the UK’s poorest during the winter after vacation plans have ended and temporary increases to universal credit benefits have been withdrawn.

Ministers are preparing themselves for difficult months when living standards are expected to shrink due to rising fuel and food costs. According to the National Statistical Office, the system to support jobs on leave of absence ended on Thursday, and 1 million workers are still participating in the scheme.

The end of the temporary £20 per share increase in universal credit introduced next month to support families struggling during the pandemic will put further pressure on the cost of living.

The Household Assistance Fund will deliver “small grants to meet daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.” The fund will open in October and funds will be distributed through the Parliaments of England and the Parliaments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new fund “will provide a lifeline for those struggling to pay for their living expenses during the winter.” “Everyone should be able to afford the necessities,” he added.

Labor and Pensions Minister Therèse Coffey said the fund would help those in need “extra help” after the pandemic. “The household aid fund we are targeting is here to help vulnerable families with essential costs while we are in the final stages of recovery,” she said.

But Labor said the government was creating “a perfect storm this winter.” Shadow Labor and Pensions Minister Jonathan Reynolds described No 10’s approach as “temporary and inadequate fixation” and urged ministers to maintain a universal credit boost.

suggestion

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation think tank criticized the plan for failing to address “the fundamental inadequacies of the social security system,” urging the government to withdraw universal credit cuts. “As the cost of living crisis approaches and the social security system shrinks to inappropriate levels, we are not close to meeting the scale of the challenges facing millions of low-income families,” he said.

Stopping the £20 weekly wage increase could put more than 100,000 tenants at risk of eviction in the UK, the homeless charity Crisis has warned. The cuts to universal credit would put low-income tenants two or two months past rent closer to homeless, he said.

The charity’s CEO, Jon Sparkes, said: “For struggling tenants, this cut could be a decisive blow to their homes.

Treasury Secretary Simon Clark defended the end of the layoffs, arguing that there were 1 million vacancies in the labor market and the unemployment rate had fallen to 4.6%.

“There is an opportunity like this,” he told Sky News. “Now is the time to reassure people that there is support and there is an opportunity.”

