UK house price growth slows as postage stamp duty ends near | housing market





UK home price growth slowed in September as economists said it cooled the market after an astonishing period of growth since the imminent end of the stamp tax cuts.

According to Nationwide, average prices only increased 0.1% in the month, compared to 248,742 units, up 2% in August.

The UK’s largest building association says annual house price growth has fallen to 10% from 11% in August. This is down from the more than 13% annual growth rate in June, the fastest since the 2004 real estate boom.

Average home prices in Nationwides measurements are about 13% higher than they were before the pandemic began in early 2020. During the initial Covid lockdown, the market was completely shut down, but it rallied again after restrictions were lifted as some households found they had increased savings. You often want more space.

The increase in prices has been accelerated by repeated extensions and introductions of stamp duty cuts introduced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in July 2020 to sustain the housing market. The stamp duty payment limit will be lowered to 125,000 from 250,000 on Friday, and after a controversial extension it will finally return to pre-pandemic levels.

Gabriela Dickens, a senior UK economist at consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “National data show that the stamp duty effect is fading away and we are beginning a period of relatively restrained house price growth.”

The impact of rising inflation on real disposable income, along with the stamp duty hike, is likely to further dampen house price growth, Dickens added.

However, many economists believe prices will hold up for next year due to continued low interest rates and supply constraints caused by a shortage of new homes.

Andrew Whishat, a real estate economist at Capital Economics, another consulting firm, said the rise in house prices would slow rather than collapse.

Doing so is unlikely to improve economics. A Nationwides analysis found that the cost of taking home mortgages in general was higher than the long-term average in 10 of 13 UK regions, an increase in just one place before the pandemic.

Nationwides Chief Economist Robert Gardner said: House prices continued to rise faster than incomes during the recent quarter, which means homebuyability continues to expand. Deposit increases remain a major barrier for most prospective first-time buyers. A 20% deposit on a typical first home home is now at an all-time high of around 113% of gross income.

Activity is likely to ease after the stamp duty rises, Gardner added, and basic demand could also decline towards the end of the year if unemployment rises as government support dwindles, including the end of temporary leave plans on Thursday. But he adds that this is not certain given the remarkable resilience of the pandemic labor market.

