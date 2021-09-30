North Korea sees US as permanent threat, says Kim Jong Un in speech





SEOUL Kim Jong Un said the US threat to North Korea remained completely unchanged under President Biden, accusing Washington of using increasingly cunning methods and words.

In a political speech to his legislature, Mr Kim did not mention or criticize Mr Biden by name, although he clarified that his assessment was proven by American acts in the past eight months, according to a report released Thursday by state media. his remarks. The North Korean leader ordered the authorities to take tactical measures that would firmly protect the country’s sovereignty.

The United States is touting diplomatic engagement and dialogue without preconditions, Kim said, but it is only a small trick to deceive the international community and hide its hostile acts.

The State Department said the United States has no hostile intentions towards North Korea and remains ready to reunite without preconditions. We hope the DPRK responds positively to our action, she said in a statement, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Kim has expressed a desire to re-establish an inter-Korean hotline in early October, a move that could help mend frayed ties with Seoul. Her younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, has also been promoted to the country’s highest decision-making body, the State Affairs Commission.

Kim’s regime has carried out three weapons tests in recent weeks. This includes the launch on Tuesday of a new hypersonic missile, designed to travel about a mile per second. It appears, however, to be at an early stage of development.

Mr Kim has not commented much this year on relations with the United States, which contrasts with his relationship with former President Donald Trump, with whom the North Korean leader has exchanged warm letters and met. face to face three times.

In January, shortly before Mr. Biden took office, Mr. Kim called the United States the country’s greatest enemy and vowed that Pyongyang’s approach would not change, regardless of the president.

Then, in June, Mr. Kim, making his first remarks on U.S. policy since Mr. Biden took office, kept his options open. The country must be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, he said.

North Korea has signaled that its patience for the talks has faded and ignored the outreach of the Biden administration. Senior officials, including Mr. Kim, have insisted the nation will remain indifferent to diplomacy until the United States takes steps such as canceling joint military exercises with South Korea or removal of economic sanctions.

In his political speech, Mr. Kim criticized the United States and South Korea for an excessive accumulation of weapons which destroys the stability and balance of the Korean Peninsula. Mr Kim also questioned South Korean President Moon Jae-ins’s recent suggestion of a peace declaration that could end the Korean War.

Even with such a deal, Kim said, hostile acts would continue as long as there remained the apple of distrust and confrontation between North and South. He also blamed Seoul for calling for international cooperation in bondage to the United States.

North Korea showcased horses and marchers dressed in hazmat suits in its first military parade since President Biden took office. Absent were major military equipment and a speech by leader Kim Jong Un as the regime grapples with the fallout from the pandemic. Photo: AFP

The inter-Korean hotline was re-established at the end of July, but communications were cut again after about two weeks, as Pyongyang protested against the joint US-South Korean military exercises that were taking place during this time.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Thursday expressed hope that a resumption of telephone communications would help facilitate progress on various issues between the two countries.

Although the hotline has a practical purpose in providing an outreach channel to avoid potential misunderstandings, North Korea’s strategic debate between accepting or ignoring, such communication is pure emotional manipulation of South Korea, Jean said. H. Lee, Principal Investigator in the Wilson Korea Program. Center, a non-partisan Washington think tank.

The uncertainty over something as simple as whether North Koreans will answer the phone shows how unreliable Pyongyang is as a partner, Ms. Lee said. I don’t see how you can trust them to honor a declaration of end of war as proposed by Seoul.

Kim Yo Jong, in recent days, had spoken of the prospects of an inter-Korean summit contingent in Seoul demonstrating mutual respect and impartiality.

Even before her new promotion, Ms. Kim has seen her role elevate in recent years, becoming the regime’s spokesperson for US and South Korean affairs. Although not considered an officially named heiress, Ms Kim is a confidante of her brother and the Seoul intelligence agency believes she is de facto No.2.

Some notable figures have been kicked out of North Korea’s powerful State Affairs Commission, including Pak Pong Ju, who was the political group’s vice-chairman, and Choe Son Hui, a senior diplomat who is the one of the North’s most prominent interlocutors with the United States.

Ms Choe’s downfall could be another example of Mr Kim using a staff reshuffle to serve as communication pegs, clarifying the direction of policy and expressing his displeasure with the United States, Soo said. Kim, North Korean expert at Rand Corp. ., a think tank based in Santa Monica, California.

Take down Choe for now because Pyongyang’s game with Washington has turned bad and Kim probably sees little prospect of improving this game, she said.

